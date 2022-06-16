ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersport, OH

Millersport news: Cruisin’ on the Commons to be held Friday

By Carol King
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago

The Millersport Sweet Corn Festival Committee will hold Cruisin’ on the Commons from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Millersport Lions Park, Home of the Sweet Corn Festival. Registration will be from 5 to 7 p.m. for cars, trucks and motorcycles at $10 per vehicle. Winners will be determined by Cruisers’ Choice, one pre-’72, one ’73 to 1999, and one 2000 and newer.  There will be lots of fun, trophies, music, food, 50/50 and door prizes.  Proceeds will benefit the Millersport Lions-supported charities.  For more information call 614-562-1919 or 740-953-1521.

The Lions had a very successful car show on May 20th even though there were several other car shows occurring at the same time.  They had 27 cars registered.

Walnut Township Trustees

The Walnut Township Trustees met June 7 in the township office.  A Fairfield County Sheriff’s Deputy was present and took questions on the State Route 37/256 construction project, speed concerns at Fairfield Beach and Lakeside.  Fairfield County Auditor Carrie Brown was present and answered questions on several topics.

The minutes of the May meetings and the Financial Reports were approved.

Several area residents were present with questions and concerns about water issues, property inspections, and speed issues.

Township Department reports were given.  Walnut Township Fire Chief Robert Price reported on personnel, runs for the month of May, grant status, and software charges.  Regional Planning Commission Representative Robert Slater reported on his recent meeting.  Zoning Supervisor Mike Berry reported on the permits issued, violations, variances, citations, and a number of phone calls.  Property Inspector Scott Arnold reported on violations and demolitions.  Parks Supervisor/Roads Supervisor Nathan Wagner reported on inspections of the parks, the placement of a “Library Box” at Huffman Park, completion of the first mowing of the summer, road patching, spraying and road closures.

Items of old business discussed were the Fairfield Beach Storm Water Study, County Road Money use, and advertising for the sale of the backhoe and mower.

Items of new business discussed were the bid for the 2008 International Ambulance, storm damage to the Thurston Station 633 roof, Fire department medic refurbishing, road repair bid list and budget, zoning fee schedule update, status of MS Consultants invoices, zoning minutes, Zoning Commission application, recap of the County Commissioners Residential Symposium, Sweet Corn Festival Parade, new laptop for Trustee Horn, and reimbursement for Zoning Inspector cell phone usage.    The next meeting of the trustees will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 5th.  A rezoning application hearing will be held prior to the meeting at 6:30 p.m.

OH7 Leadership School

Several Millersport Leaders attended the Lions Leadership School for District OH7 at Licking Valley Schools.  During the program, a few awards were given out – 1st Place Lion Catcher for sponsoring new Lions was awarded to Millersport President Tamarra Parker-Stephens and 2nd Place went to Lion Kitty Keller.  #1 Zone Chair for Growth was awarded to ZC Lion Kelvin Hite.  Tamarra was also recognized for her achievement along with a GAT Appreciation Certificate.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Millersport news: Cruisin’ on the Commons to be held Friday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Zane’s Trace Commemoration Parade held throughout Downtown Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zane’s Trace Commemoration hosted a parade Saturday morning, showcasing over 100 entries to help celebrate the founding of Zanesville. The parade stretched downtown, drawing in large crowds to cheer on paraders as the community honored the return of the historic event. This year’s parade...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zane Trace Commemoration Kicks off with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zane Trace Commemoration kicked off this morning at Putnam’s Landing with the official inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony. This year marks the 225th anniversary of the city of Zanesville, promoting the return of the Annual Zane’s Trace Commemoration celebration. The Original Zane’s Trace Commemoration began...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Apartments proposed off Troy Road

A 270-unit apartment complex is being proposed in northwest Delaware, and Delaware City Council held the first readings for a rezoning amendment and preliminary development plan during Monday’s meeting. Located west of Troy Road and north of the Westfield Hills subdivision, the approximately 47.26-acre site is owned by Wilcox...
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus providing 7 trash drop-off sites Saturday from 7:00-1:00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is hosting seven trash collection drop-off sites on Saturday, June 18, for residents to dispose of spoiled food resulting from lengthy power outages this week. The one-time drop-off service will help to alleviate full capacity in residents’ refuse containers and prevent overflow trash from attracting rodents. Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millersport, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Cars
County
Fairfield County, OH
Fairfield County, OH
Government
sciotopost.com

Update: Fast Freeze Still Renovating Complete Remodel

CIRCEVILLLE – As reported before, Circleville Fast freeze is currently closed and will reopen with the same traditions as it has held for years. In 2020 owner of the building passed away and since then it has been operated by Karen Nagel who posted a heartfelt statement on Facebook on February 15th, “Well it’s closing day. At 4:30 it’s paper signing time. Today I will lock the door to Circleville Fast Freeze for the last time. Such an emotional day. But I know Paul is proud of me. And when one door closes another one opens. I can do this!! With tears in my eyes but I can do this!! Thanks to all my Amazing friends & Family for all of your support & love to help me make this transition. Love you all so much.”
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
wosu.org

AEP Ohio drops out of Columbus Pride festival events

AEP Ohio has decided not to participate in the Columbus Pride events this weekend as an organized group. In an emailed statement the company said, "AEP continues to be a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and PRIDE events across our service territory. Many AEP employees are participating in the Columbus PRIDE celebration this weekend, but the decision was made not to participate as an organized AEP group to ensure that nothing distracts from the positive nature of the event. We also are mindful of the safety of our employees following threatening social media posts related to the outages earlier this week."
iheart.com

City of Marion Announces Juneteenth Department and Office Closings

Offices in Marion City Hall will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022 in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day (“Juneteenth”). Legislation established “Juneteenth” as a federal holiday in June 2021; therefore, many of the City’s departments will be observing this day beginning in 2022. Due to the holiday falling on Sunday, June 19, the federally observed holiday will occur on Monday, June 20.
MARION, OH
columbusmonthly.com

City Quotient: Columbus' Lost Downtown Market

The Greyhound bus station south of Town Street pretty much fills up that block. What was there before the station was built? Bounded by Town, Rich, South Third and South Fourth streets, this block was on the 1812 Columbus plat and saw a lot of history. By 1856, most of its street frontage had buildings: a church, commercial structures, houses and a school.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Slater
1808Delaware

Everstream Increasing Investment In Columbus Market, Delaware County

Everstream, the business-only fiber network, has announced it is on pace to quadruple its planned investment across its Columbus footprint since first entering the market in August 2019. This newly constructed, all-fiber network is benefiting enterprises, manufacturers, and heath care providers across the metro Columbus area, providing access to reliable high-capacity fiber services.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

ODNR announces closures in Richland, Ashland and Morrow counties due to storms

Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by...
ASHLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolitions#Financial Reports#Vehicles#Commons#Cruisers Choice#Lions#Walnut Township Trustees#The State Route 37 256#Township Department
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon law report: June 13 - 17, 2022

The complainant contacted the KCSI regarding a drug overdose. Deputies and EMS arrived on scene and the subject was transported. Deputies were dispatched to a trespassing complaint on Columbus Rd. June 15. A deputy was dispatched to Coshocton Rd for found property. A report was taken ad the property –...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Family and chocolate stay a sweet combination at Columbus candy factory

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family and chocolate is a sweet combination for an Ohio-based candy company. Anthony-Thomas candy company was incorporated in Columbus in 1952. Its founders came to Ohio in 1907, and some recipes date back more than a century. Anthony-Thomas Candy Company is the largest family-owned candy manufacturer...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP to provide $1 million for residents affected by outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio has announced Friday it will provide a $1 million fund to help reimburse residents who experienced widespread power outages. The announcement came after customers complained, finding out AEP previously considered them ineligible to file a claim for spoiled food in refrigerators, and NBC4 heard from lawmakers and other groups […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
Knox Pages

Nearly 4,000 Knox County customers still powerless 3 days after storm

MOUNT VERNON -- Still without power in Knox County today?. Nearly 4,000 local utility customers remained without electricity Friday morning, according to online outage maps from Knox County's four main electrical providers: American Electric Power, The Energy Cooperative, Ohio Edison (FirstEnergy) and Consolidated Electric Co-Op. These residents woke up in...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Sawmill Parkway extension plans OK’d

The full construction of Sawmill Parkway is on the horizon after Delaware City Council on Monday approved preparations for the final phase of the project. As part of the meeting, council approved a resolution for City Manager Tom Homan to enter into a cooperative agreement with the Delaware County Transportation Improvement District (TID) for the construction of Phase G of Sawmill Parkway. Phase G represents the last remaining segment of the parkway to be constructed and spans 0.87 miles in length.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Downtown freeway exit closing for 2 years

COLUMBUS – The latest change to downtown Columbus traffic patterns as a result of the huge Downtown Ramp-Up Project means the closure of an exit ramp this week. The off ramp from I-70 eastbound to Front Street will close permanently on Friday so crews can construct a new exit ramp, according to Ohio Department of Transportation officials.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

1K+
Followers
784
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy