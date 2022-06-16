Biden withdraws nomination of Framingham rep for federal energy post

FRAMINGHAM — President Joe Biden has withdrawn his nomination of Framingham state Rep. Maria Robinson for a federal energy job, according to a White House press release.

The move, which came last week, comes after Robinson's appointment stalled when the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources split along party lines in early May on whether to advance the nomination.

Asked for comment, Robinson directed the Daily News to David Mayorga, director of public affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy. But a bounce-back email indicated that Mayorga is out of the country until Sunday and provided his office's general email address.

Biden on Sept. 23 announced he would tap Robinson, a Democrat, to serve as assistant secretary in the Office of Electricity.

A chemical engineer and clean policy expert, Robinson previously told the State House News Service she hoped to use both her policy experience and tech savvy to bring in new ideas if the nomination was successful.

But her appointment stalled last month. .

All nine Democrats on the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, as well as independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, were physically present and voted in Robinson's favor, with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., calling her a "well- qualified nomination." Manchin is chairman of the committee.

"I believe she will bring valuable experience and perspective to the Office of Electricity, and I urge my colleagues to support her nomination," Manchin said.

But all 10 Republicans — including some who voted by proxy — cast their dissent.

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the Energy Committee's ranking minority member, urged his colleagues to reject Robinson because of her preference for renewable energy resources.

"This nominee has publicly praised abandoning the backbone of our nation's electricity system: America's abundant coal, oil and natural gas resources, and she is in favor of intermittent, unreliable and unaffordable renewable energy," Barrasso said.

Nearly two months earlier, Manchin had delayed the original vote to avoid risking defeat.

At that March 8 meeting, all nine of the committee's Democrats were physically present to consider a slate of Biden's nominations, with Sanders — an independent who caucuses with Democrats — instead voting by proxy.

Committee rules ascribe more power to in-person votes, which left Manchin one vote short of what he needed to muscle Robinson's nomination through if the panel's 10 Republicans lined up in unanimous opposition.

Until Biden's withdrawal, Robinson remained in the running to secure approval because of the slim Democratic majority in the Senate. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer could have moved to discharge Robinson's nomination from committee and bring it up for a full Senate confirmation vote.

The U.S. Senate plans a recess in August, and nominations reset if the Senate recesses for more than 30 days.

Robinson is a second-term legislator who represents the 6th Middlesex District, which covers 11 of Framingham's 18 precincts, mostly on the western side of the city. She became the first Korean American elected to the Massachusetts state Legislature in 2018 and is the only state legislator on the U.S. EPA Clean Air Act Advisory Committee.

The 6th Middlesex District has since been re-districted after the Legislature redrew congressional and State House districts as a result of the 2020 census. The new district is entirely in Framingham and has no incumbent.

It includes all of South Framingham and parts of the Saxonville neighborhood, covering Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and a portion of Precinct 9.

School Committee Chairwoman Priscila Sousa, former City Councilor Margareth Shepard and local activist Dhruba Sen are each running to fill the seat.

Information from the State House News Service was used in this report.

