Five Things to Do: See 'Newsies' is onstage in Milford this weekend

Looking for something to do that's fun and entertaining? Look no further. Check out these events happening over the next week or so, from a Disney musical in Milford to a swim, run and walk in Hopkinton. There's an author's book signing in Framingham and a weekend-long music festival in Greenfield once named by The New York Times as one of "50 Essential Summer Festivals." And a local photography exhibit in Southborough celebrates the creativity of youth and supports the LGBTQ+ community, here are five things to do June 17-26:

June 17-19: 'Newsies'

Disney's "Newsies" will be performed this weekend by the Milford Performing Arts Center at the Milford High School Auditorium, 31 West Fountain St. Inspired by the true story of the New York paperboy strike of 1899, the musical has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman with a book by Harvey Fierstein. Shows are planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 for students and seniors. Groups of 10 tickets are available by phone for $100. Visit http://tinyurl.com/mpacnewsies or call 508-473-1684.

June 18: Go Against the Tide

Swim - and/or run or walk - on Saturday, June 18 at Hopkinton State Park. Now in its 30th year, the event to benefit the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition has 1-mile recreational and competitive swims, ½-mile recreational swim, 5K and 10K runs, 3-mile walk, and a 1-mile USMS sanctioned swim. Registration is $40 for an individual participant and $100 for a family registration (up to five family members). Prizes will be awarded for the top swim and run finishers, and all participants get a T-shirt. To learn more about all of the registration options or to make a pledge, please visit the MBCC website at www.mbcc.org/swim or call 617-376-6222.

June 22: 'All Things Sparkley'

Head over to Southborough Youth and Family Services, 7 Common St., Southborough from 6-9 p.m. on June 22 for refreshments and "All Things Sparkley Photography," a curated gallery exhibit by Chelsea Bradway and Southborough Safe Spaces where they celebrate the beauty and strength of the LGBTQ+ community. Southborough Safe Spaces is an LGBTQ+ youth supporting, interfaith and self-supporting group that provides a safe, welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ youth of all backgrounds to be accepted and embraced at every step of their journey. The group's hope in presenting this project to the community is for participating youth to see more adults and families they identify with out in the world. Ticket sales help support LGBTQ+ youth through facilitated group discussions, art nights, movie nights and guest speakers. Early bird tickets are $15 through June 16; $20 from June 17-22. For tickets and more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p832hz6 .

June 24: Meet journalist and author Liz Brunner

Emmy Award-winning former WCVB Channel 5 journalist and author Liz Brunner has written a best-selling new book, "Dare To Own You," which encourages the discovery of one’s own self and voice. "Dare To Own You" is an important and timely read as the country feels the effects of “The Great Resignation” and as people of all ages re-evaluate “what’s next.” Brunner, a respected and trusted journalist has embarked on her own next chapters as an award-winning author, entrepreneur, executive communications coach and podcaster.

An easy read for the beach or office, Brunner shares her personal stories in her first book with the same warmth and candor as when she anchored the news. She'll be at the Shoppers World Barnes and Noble, 1 Worcester Road, Framingham on June 24, from 7-9 p.m. Reserve a spot by calling 508-628-5567

June 24-26: Green River Festival

With more than 30 musical acts on four stages, headliners for the 35th Green River Festival June 24-26 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Greenfield include Lake Street Dive, Father John Misty, Guster, Waxahatchee, Ripe, Galactic and many more. There's local food, beer, wine, handmade juried crafts, kids' activities including Frisbee dogs on Sunday - and camping! The fairgrounds are at 89 Wisdom Way, Greenfield. Tickets are $170 for a weekend pass, $95 for students; $70 on Friday; $75 on Saturday or Sunday; and kids 10 and under are admitted free. Check out all the artists, set times and ticket options at https://www.greenriverfestival.com/schedule .

Nancy Olesin is a Daily News staff writer. Follow her on Twitter @WickedLocalArts.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Five Things to Do: See 'Newsies' is onstage in Milford this weekend