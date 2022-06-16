Ohio announces free fishing weekend, Paint Creek Lake holds special event

COLUMBUS—The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has announced that Ohio's annual free fishing weekend will take place on June 18 and 19. This weekend gives Ohio residents the chance to experience any one of hundreds of public fishing locations in the state for free.

This will be the only weekend of the year in which Ohio residents 16 and older can fish public waters without purchasing a fishing license. During that weekend, Ohio residents can fish for free in any of Ohio’s public waters, including those of Lake Erie and the Ohio River. All other fishing regulations, size limits, and bag limits apply.

An estimated 1.3 million Ohioans fish in the Buckeye State every year and this year the Division of Wildlife is hoping to expand access to and participation in this cherished outdoor activity.

Anglers are encouraged to introduce someone new to fishing, especially youth, and make lasting memories on the water. The free fishing weekend offers a unique chance for beginners and children to catch a fish. Here are some tips for those who might try fishing for the first time:

Keep the trip simple by considering the person’s age and skill level.

Choose a pond, lake, or stream where beginners can easily catch a few fish.

Use live bait to increase the chance of catching a fish. Live bait is also more interesting for children.

Bring a camera and snacks.

Be patient and plan on spending time untangling lines, baiting hooks, landing fish and taking pictures.

Most of all keep the trip fun.

As a part of the free fishing weekend U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be holding an event at Paint Creek Lake. This event, called Take a Warrior Fishing, will take place June 18 rain or shine.

During Take a Warrior Fishing 40 veterans will receive a new tackle box with tackle, rod and reel, hat and shirt. Volunteers will assist with fishing as well as social fishing. Shore volunteers and volunteers with boats will provide fishing assistance. Since it is during the free fishing weekend no fishing license is required. While anyone can fish that weekend, veterans wanting to participate in the free event are asked to register on the Take a Warrior Fishing website .

If you are fishing outside of the free fishing weekend all anglers 16 and older are required to have a valid fishing license. Licenses can be purchased at participating agents, at wildohio.gov , or on the HuntFishOH mobile application.

