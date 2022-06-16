ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio announces free fishing weekend, Paint Creek Lake holds special event

By Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ob0ld_0gCVPHsy00

COLUMBUS—The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has announced that Ohio's annual free fishing weekend will take place on June 18 and 19. This weekend gives Ohio residents the chance to experience any one of hundreds of public fishing locations in the state for free.

This will be the only weekend of the year in which Ohio residents 16 and older can fish public waters without purchasing a fishing license. During that weekend, Ohio residents can fish for free in any of Ohio’s public waters, including those of Lake Erie and the Ohio River. All other fishing regulations, size limits, and bag limits apply.

An estimated 1.3 million Ohioans fish in the Buckeye State every year and this year the Division of Wildlife is hoping to expand access to and participation in this cherished outdoor activity.

Anglers are encouraged to introduce someone new to fishing, especially youth, and make lasting memories on the water. The free fishing weekend offers a unique chance for beginners and children to catch a fish. Here are some tips for those who might try fishing for the first time:

  • Keep the trip simple by considering the person’s age and skill level.
  • Choose a pond, lake, or stream where beginners can easily catch a few fish.
  • Use live bait to increase the chance of catching a fish. Live bait is also more interesting for children.
  • Bring a camera and snacks.
  • Be patient and plan on spending time untangling lines, baiting hooks, landing fish and taking pictures.
  • Most of all keep the trip fun.

As a part of the free fishing weekend U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be holding an event at Paint Creek Lake. This event, called Take a Warrior Fishing, will take place June 18 rain or shine.

During Take a Warrior Fishing 40 veterans will receive a new tackle box with tackle, rod and reel, hat and shirt. Volunteers will assist with fishing as well as social fishing. Shore volunteers and volunteers with boats will provide fishing assistance. Since it is during the free fishing weekend no fishing license is required. While anyone can fish that weekend, veterans wanting to participate in the free event are asked to register on the Take a Warrior Fishing website .

If you are fishing outside of the free fishing weekend all anglers 16 and older are required to have a valid fishing license. Licenses can be purchased at participating agents, at wildohio.gov , or on the HuntFishOH mobile application.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Ohio announces free fishing weekend, Paint Creek Lake holds special event

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Ohioans can fish without license this weekend

Grab your fishing poles, because Ohioans have the chance to fish for free this weekend!. On June 18 and 19, 2022 all Ohio residents can go fishing without purchasing a license, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife. All size and bag limits apply during these two days. This will...
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio then you definitely know that this state has a lot to offer. There are many hidden gems that just wait for tourists to discover them. And while there are a few popular places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers, Ohio has so much more to offer, and that's what this article is all about: beautiful but often overlooked places in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Summer is Catfish Time in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Summer is a great time for anglers to pursue catfish in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Buckeye State’s lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and streams are home to four types of catfish: blue, bullhead, channel, and flathead. The...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
richlandsource.com

Birthday girl turned Miss Ohio: Elizabetta Nies takes the 2022 crown

MANSFIELD — Talk about a birthday present: The newly turned 19-year-old Elizabetta Nies was crowned Miss Ohio 2022 on Saturday night. Nies’ win makes her the fourth woman in her family to win a state title through the Miss America organization. Her mom represented Illinois in 1992, and her two aunts reigned as Miss New York 1984 and Miss Florida 1985.
MANSFIELD, OH
Lima News

New fireworks laws in Ohio start July 1

COLUMBUS — A new Ohio law concerning consumer use of fireworks will go into effect on July 1st, however the new law does leave room for local governments to limit the use of fireworks. Under Ohio’s previous fireworks law, indiviuals could purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio but had to...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Ohio

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#Ohio River#Lake Erie#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Ohioans#The Division Of Wildlife
Cleveland.com

When the electricity goes out, sweltering Ohio prisoners are at risk of heat stroke

My marriage is so beautiful that most days I forget how terrible it is to have an incarcerated husband. The day I write this, Tuesday, June 14, is not one of those days. The heat advisory in Ohio has rightfully called for cooling stations in many cities. In the majority of prisons across the state that don’t have air conditioning, no such cooling will come. Where my loving husband resides, a facility in Ohio that houses 3,000 people and in each unit crams 300 men in bunk beds three feet apart in a pandemic, the electricity was out for all of Tuesday. So not even the little fans were working.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Replacement benefits available for SNAP food spoilage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can apply to replace food that spoiled during the recent power outages. According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, households that lost food, that was bought with SNAP benefits, because of a power outage of four hours or more can apply to receive replacement SNAP benefits for the amount of food that was lost.
TOLEDO, OH
myfox28columbus.com

AEP Ohio says some customers will be without power till Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to AEP Ohio, as of noon, June 18, 8,000 customers across the state are still without power. AEP also stated that those still without power should expect to have power restored by Monday night. The electric company is pointing to the two storms that...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

This Is The Best Sub Shop In Ohio

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Ohio is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

ODNR announces closures in Richland, Ashland and Morrow counties due to storms

Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by...
ASHLAND, OH
WDTN

3-minute tornado hit central Ohio on Monday: National Weather Service

The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with a touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling nearly two miles, with wind speeds hitting 90 miles per hour. No one was hurt or killed while the tornado moved through Pike County, according to NWS.
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio Black Bear Encounters Uncommon but Happen, Here’s What to Do

Although uncommon, black bear encounters occur. As black bear encounters become more common over the coming years, it’s important that people know how to live and recreate alongside them. Black bears once roamed all of Ohio. Unfortunately, unregulated hunting and habitat destruction led to black bears completely disappearing from...
OHIO STATE
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

1K+
Followers
650
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy