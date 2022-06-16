ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matters of Graves Importance: Pride events continue, Kenworth to hold truck parade

By Lori Graves
Hey friends. Did you hear? Chillicothe, Ohio was named by Smithsonian Magazine as one of “ The 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2022 .” That would be in America. Like the entire country. We made the cut. According to the article, the towns “...all have a population of 25,000 or under, a high density of cultural offerings and natural beauty, and a compelling reason to visit in 2022.”

Look at us being all popular and stuff. I know, there are folks who live in our area (and ones who moved away but keep their keyboards hot on Facebook) who like to bash our fair city and scoff at anything positive that is said about us. To them, I say why focus on the negative? If all you see is the bad in something you will never enjoy or find the good. Sure, Chillicothe has problems. Name a small town that doesn’t. I’ll wait.

Still waiting.

Remember, a few years ago you said there was nothing to do in this town and I am fairly certain I proved you wrong. If you are still unsure check out the following examples.

On Friday, there are two downtown dance options for you to choose from. First Capital PRIDE and Fifty West Brewing Chillicothe join together to bring you a special PRIDE Dance Party with DJ Cyn Rose at 8 p.m. Fifty West will also offer their Rainbow Road beer. Rainbow Road, a summer favorite, is served at Cincinnati's PRIDE Festival. This is an 18+ event with no cover charge. At the Elks, you can find the Boogie on the Blacktop with DJ Rick Goshorn from 7 p.m. to midnight. Beer, drinks, and food will be available for purchase. This rain or shine event has a $5 cover charge and veterans get in for free.

The first Kenworth Truck Parade in downtown Chillicothe will begin at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. Kenworth will be exhibiting over fifty new, classic, and customized Kenworth semi-trucks with most of them being originally manufactured at the Kenworth plant here in Chillicothe. While you are downtown head to Steiner’s Speakeasy for music by Acoustic Rehab or enjoy The Basement Collective at The Dock at Water. Earlier in the day at 2 p.m. the Paint Grill and Patio will host a benefit for Dawn Davis that includes a 50/50 drawing and a silent auction. Dawn was diagnosed with cancer in May and is scheduled for surgery this month. Stop by, grab a famous Paint tenderloin, and support her if you can.

Looking ahead…Friday, July 1 Bell Manor presents “Fireworks with Kenny Valentine Band and LoriG Comedy.” Mega Bites Food Truck & Concessions open at 6:30 p.m. and the entertainment will kick off at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be available. No outside coolers or alcohol permitted. Admission is $2 for five years and under. $10 per person otherwise. Lawn chairs are suggested. The fireworks presentation will begin at dark.

Tickets are on sale for July 8 “Barn on Blain Comedy” with Christine Horvath, Halima Abshir, and Chris Siemer. Hosted by me. This is a BYOB event and Christopher Colõn will be on site with his amazing pizzas for your dining needs. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite by searching “Barn on Blain Comedy.” Tables and single tickets are available. The June show sold out so buy your tickets ASAP.

Until next time. I hope to see you out and laughing.

For consideration to be included in Matters of Graves Importance email Lori at lori@lorigcomedy.com

