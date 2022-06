NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As summer heats up, the North Charleston Police Department’s traffic unit is working to get people to slow down and drive carefully. Police say they have seen an uptick in speeding recently in the city, and they want to put a stop to it as well as collisions and deaths. During a traffic enforcement blitz in the Wescott area on Thursday, they had one message to everyone in the community, slow down.

