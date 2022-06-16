ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lord of the Rings star reprising role in new movie

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiranda Otto is returning to Middle-earth to voice Éowyn for the upcoming Lord of the Rings animated movie. The Warner Bros film, titled Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim, will see Otto's Shieldmaiden of Rohan serve as the narrator. She'll be joined by the likes of Succession's Brian Cox...

Comments / 0

