ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Northern Ireland economy grows in first quarter of 2022

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northern Ireland economy continued to grow in the first quarter of 2022, official figures suggest. The service sector makes up the largest part of Northern Ireland's economy. It saw output grow by 0.7% compared to the previous quarter and 12.4% compared to the same period in 2021. Output...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

India's Economic Prospects Firm Despite Global Headwinds, Says RBI

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's domestic macroeconomic conditions have improved further despite the downside risks posed to global growth from commodity-driven inflation, its central bank said on Thursday. "Domestic economic activity has been gaining traction in spite of formidable headwinds from external developments," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its...
BUSINESS
BBC

Pensions: Millions receive wrong amount 'for decades'

Millions of people have received the wrong pension for decades because of government IT failures, the BBC has learned. The errors, which are understood to have been known about since the 1990s, have not been made public until now. A former pensions minister described the scale of the problem as...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textiles#Ulster Bank#Danske Bank
Nature.com

Simulated co-optimization of renewable energy and desalination systems in Neom, Saudi Arabia

The interdependence between the water and power sectors is a growing concern as the need for desalination increases globally. Therefore, co-optimizing interdependent systems is necessary to understand the impact of one sector on another. We propose a framework to identify the optimal investment mix for a co-optimized water-power system and apply it to Neom, Saudi Arabia. Our results show that investment strategies that consider the co-optimization of both systems result in total cost savings for the power sector compared to independent approaches. Analysis results suggest that systems with higher shares of non-dispatchable renewables experience the most significant cost reductions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Integrating sustainability into climate finance by quantifying the co-benefits and market impact of carbon projects

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 137 (2022) Cite this article. High-quality development rooted in low-carbon growth, new jobs, energy security, and environmental quality will be a critical part of achieving multiple sustainable development goals (SDGs). Doing this will require the dramatic scaling up of new climate finance while maximizing co-benefits across multiple outcomes, including for local communities. We developed a comprehensive methodology to identify different levels of local co-benefits, followed by an econometric analysis to assess how the market values co-benefits through the clean development mechanism. We find that projects with a likelihood of delivering the highest co-benefits received a 30.4% higher price compared to projects with the lowest co-benefits. Project quality indicators such as the Gold Standard, in conveying higher likelihood of co-benefits, conferred a significant price premium between 6.6% and 29%. Our methodology of aligning co-benefits with SDGs and the results of co-benefits valued by the markets indicate approaches to bolstering social and political support for climate finance.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

India's Reliance Considers Buying Out Revlon in U.S. - ET Now

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is considering buying out Revlon Inc in the United States, days after the cosmetics giant filed for bankruptcy, business channel ET Now reported https://twitter.com/ETNOWlive/status/1537718663758811137 on Friday, citing sources. The report comes as Revlon filed for bankruptcy earlier this week after global supply chain disruptions...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Government-backed loans for childcare are no solution to a crisis

As Justine Roberts says, there is a crisis in the affordability and availability of good quality childcare in the UK (I asked Boris Johnson about the childcare crisis. His response? ‘More Tumble Tots’, 14 June). But her suggestion that a system of government-backed childcare loans would solve the financial dilemmas they face would be laughable if it were not so serious, especially after the lessons which should have been learned about the student loans system.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Northern Ireland
Motley Fool

3 Large-Cap Stocks With Surprising Exposure to an Explosive Sector

The growing cannabis market will be worth nearly $200 billion before the end of the decade. Companies are selling toothpaste, deodorant, and potentially even ice cream that contains CBD. Cannabis remains federally illegal in the U.S., but companies are slowly staking out positions. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

EasyJet Gains EU Okay to Acquire Lisbon Airport Slots From TAP

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British low-cost carrier EasyJet on Thursday won EU antitrust approval to acquire 18 daily slots at Lisbon airport from Portuguese airline TAP as part of the latter's rescue plan agreed with EU regulators last year. "EasyJet has now priority to conclude with TAP Air Portugal the agreement...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

Jumia’s venture into quick commerce could slow its path to profitability

While the company’s financial results in the last couple of years have detailed slow and steady growth, Jumia’s continuous losses are a recurring cause for concern. A few investors that have spoken to TechCrunch believe the e-commerce giant is light-years from achieving profitability, and it’s not difficult to understand their perspective.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

EU unveils tougher industry Code to combat disinformation

Signatories to the Code — who include tech giants like Google, Meta, TikTok and Amazon-owned Twitch but also smaller players like Clubhouse and Vimeo, among a number of other industry, adtech and civil society entities — have agreed to a series of commitments and to undertake specific measures to address concerns linked to this type of potentially harmful (but non typically illegal) online content.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

An inside look at 2150 VC’s bet on urban tech to tackle the climate crisis

Unlike its other more common cousins, the term “gigacorn” doesn’t refer to valuation. Instead, it tells us how well a startup can help fight carbon dioxide emissions, climate change and its implications. According to venture capitalist Christian Hernandez, who coined the term, a gigacorn is a company...
UBER
Phys.org

Weighing the cost of increasing Saudi heritage tourism

The impact of tourism development at the Al-Hijr Archaeological Site, decreed Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008, has been significant since the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy was launched in 2016, which positioned heritage tourism sites as important catalysts in the nation's long-term transition to a post-oil economy.
WORLD
BBC

Over-75s urged to get Covid booster jab as cases rise

Over-75s and people at high risk have been urged to get a Covid booster vaccine, amid warnings of a new wave of infections in Scotland. The spring booster jab is available until 30 June to everyone in the older age group and people over 12 if they have a weakened immune system.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy