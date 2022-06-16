ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hacienda Heights, CA

Firefighters Extinguish Hacienda Heights House Fire

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department and Industry Sheriff's Station received a call at approximately 11:56 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, of a single-family dwelling structure fire on the 16000 block of Folger Street in the Hacienda Heights community.

Michael Ullo / KNN

Upon arrival, LACoFD reported there were flames and heavy smoke showing. Two elderly people were outside the home with no reported injuries at the time.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started, but firefighters were able to get a quick handle on the flames preventing spread to nearby structures.

