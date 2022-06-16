ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

Voters approve funding for Cameron HVAC upgrades, energy management

By Melanie Duronio
westfordcat.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTFORD — After struggling to maintain comfortable temperatures, voters approved funding for HVAC upgrades to the Cameron Senior Center. Voters approved Article 6, which covered the funding of a new HVAC system for the Cameron Senior Center and proposed an Energy Management Services Agreement, which will improve energy efficiency within the...

westfordcat.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ricentral.com

Exponential Construction Corp. – Framingham Remodeler Explains Why Hiring an Experienced Contractor for Home Renovation is an Excellent Idea

Exponential Construction Corp. – Framingham Remodeler is a reliable home remodeling company in Framingham, MA. In a recent update, the company explained why hiring an experienced contractor for home remodeling is an excellent idea. Framingham, MA – In a website post, Exponential Construction Corp. – Framingham Remodeler explained why...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
everettleader.com

Exxon Land Sold to Developer; No Hints To Final Use Yet

The last major sprawling piece of polluted industrial wasteland in Everett owned by Exxon has apparently been sold. The price has not yet been made public but is expected to be in the $150-$350 million range if prices paid for an acre. of land in this city recently would indicate.
EVERETT, MA
nerej.com

Project of the Month: Callahan Construction Managers completes Anden - a new residential development located at Weymouth Landing

Weymouth, MA According to Callahan Construction Managers, a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., its Anden project in Weymouth Landing is officially complete and has welcomed its first residents. As of April 1st, residents have begun enjoying the 87-unit development on the Weymouth-Braintree line. The 106,000 s/f building developed by WEYLEX LLC and designed by Cube3 includes a mix of studio, one-bed and two-bed units across five floors. Each unit has open floor plans, featuring spacious kitchens with luxury appliances. Residents have access to surface level parking with additional spaces underneath the podium. Four electric vehicle charging stations are available to residents as well. Callahan led construction on Anden, which broke ground in October 2020 and is one of the latest project completions within the Boston/New York portfolio.
WEYMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Westford, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Westford, MA
Government
westfordcat.org

Electronic vote tabulators approved for Town Meeting

WESTFORD — In an effort to improve efficiency within Town Meeting, electronic vote tabulators were used to tally votes within the meeting. In a split vote, residents approved Article 1, which authorized the use of tabulators for the current Town Meeting. Previously, the process for tracking hand-counted votes could...
WESTFORD, MA
homenewshere.com

Woburn’s ‘Vale’ redevelopment quickly taking shape

With the Montvale Avenue area site slated to become one of the largest life sciences campuses outside of Boston proper, motorists heading down I-93 southbound can’t help but notice the dramatic transformation taking place at Woburn’s old Atlantic Gelatin plant. The 107-acre industrial site off of Hill Street,...
WOBURN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Heating System#Urban Construction#Hvac#The Cameron Senior Center#American
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston Globe

Listed: A waterfront home in Westford with decks and views galore

Summer weather in New England may be fleeting, but this waterfront Westford home offers endless opportunities to take advantage of the warmth — and the views. The three-story colonial is set back from the street, allowing for unobstructed views of Nabnasset Pond from nearly every room. The 2,329-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms and just as many decks, one of which has a built-in hot tub.
WESTFORD, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy City Council dumps a wicked expensive dog log on local taxpayers #mayorkoch #quincyanimalshelter

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy City Council dumps a wicked expensive dog log on local taxpayers. Last night the Quincy City Council Finance Committee voted to recommend spending an additional fifteen million dollars to replace the current Quincy Animal Control building, roughly three times more in total than what the council said was too much money five years ago when the Koch Maladministiion floated a $7.1 million cocktail napkin of a plan and so cut the ask in half.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Milton Estate Nestled in the Middle of Blue Hills

With this spacious house, you gain a private entrance to over 7,000 acres of conservation land fit for hiking, horseback riding, and more. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $12,995,000. Size: 9,008 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 7.
MILTON, MA
WCVB

New England electric prices expected to spike this summer, U.S. Energy Information Administration says

BOSTON — Electricity prices are expected to spike for New England customers this summer, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. EIA said it expects electricity prices in the Northeast regions, including New England, will exceed $100 per megawatt-hour between June and August 2022, up from an average of about $50 per megawatt-hour last summer.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Antique fire truck convention comes to Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Starting on June 22, 2022, the Massachusetts Antique Fire Apparatus Association (MAFAA) and the International Fire Buffs Association (IFBA) will host a four-day National IFBA-SPAAMFAA Summer Convention that will take place in Woburn and Wilmington. The International Fire Buffs Association promotes friendly, social relations among those interested...
WILMINGTON, MA
westobserver.com

Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

FAA orders ground stop at Logan Airport, forcing delays

BOSTON – There have been a large number of cancellations and delays at Logan Airport because of stormy weather along the East Coast. The FAA ordered a ground stop at the airport Thursday evening. The tarmac looked like the Southeast Expressway during rush hour. Bill Beard was on one of those planes. He had flown in from Savannah with tickets to Thursday night's Celtics NBA Finals game, and the clock was ticking as he waited."The tickets for Game 6 were very expensive, we ultimately found a couple that were relatively affordable… we pulled the trigger on that a couple of nights...
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

MAYOR TO COOPERATE WITH FEDERAL PROBE

Mayor Carlo DeMaria has informed US Attorney Rachel Rollins that he will cooperate fully with the probe she has launched into allegations of racism, discrimination and retaliation in Everett at the highest level of government. Rollins has demanded that city records concerning racism and discrimination be handed. over to her...
EVERETT, MA
WMUR.com

Editorial: Graffiti in New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, we are blessed by natural beauty all around us. The Seacoast, the lakes and North Country are undeniably stunning. In the heart of our cities, we can also find peace in our parks, open spaces and trails. Take this beautiful spot on the Merrimack River in Manchester....
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy