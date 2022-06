Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The first Juneteenth was celebrated back in 1866. Yet despite its long history, it only just recently became a federal holiday in 2021 — when President Biden signed the bill making it the first holiday to obtain legal observance since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. The holiday has deep roots in the South and has...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO