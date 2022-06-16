Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Virginia Stacks Up
An estimated 221,768,203 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.8% of the U.S. population.
Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Virginia, 74.0% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.
Though Virginia is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of June 14, Virginia has received about 20,501,400 vaccinations and administered about 82.6% of those doses.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,820,861 confirmed cases of the virus in Virginia as of June 14 -- or 21,377 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 25,856 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.
All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of June 14, 2022.
These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Place
|Share of pop. fully vaccinated
|Fully vaccinated residents
|Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
|1
|Rhode Island
|83.7%
|885,261
|35,731
|2
|Vermont
|81.5%
|510,580
|19,884
|3
|Maine
|80.6%
|1,079,270
|19,882
|4
|Connecticut
|79.8%
|2,850,641
|22,850
|5
|Massachusetts
|79.7%
|5,501,238
|27,443
|6
|Hawaii
|78.5%
|1,115,699
|19,963
|7
|Washington D.C.
|78.2%
|535,093
|22,323
|8
|New York
|77.3%
|15,099,554
|28,178
|9
|Maryland
|76.4%
|4,613,734
|18,357
|10
|New Jersey
|76.1%
|6,776,430
|27,362
|11
|Virginia
|74.0%
|6,304,974
|21,377
|12
|Washington
|73.8%
|5,564,328
|21,376
|13
|California
|72.7%
|28,744,605
|24,713
|14
|New Mexico
|71.9%
|1,506,185
|26,003
|15
|Colorado
|71.5%
|4,073,592
|26,062
|16
|New Hampshire
|71.5%
|969,564
|24,204
|17
|Oregon
|70.6%
|2,957,344
|18,640
|18
|Delaware
|70.4%
|680,829
|28,976
|19
|Minnesota
|70.0%
|3,926,029
|27,216
|20
|Pennsylvania
|69.3%
|8,875,621
|23,118
|21
|Illinois
|68.6%
|8,744,416
|26,316
|22
|Florida
|68.1%
|14,497,198
|29,568
|23
|Wisconsin
|66.1%
|3,842,734
|29,171
|24
|Utah
|65.5%
|2,071,788
|30,439
|25
|Nebraska
|64.1%
|1,236,837
|25,468
|26
|Arizona
|63.1%
|4,526,122
|28,966
|27
|North Carolina
|62.9%
|6,533,213
|26,961
|28
|Texas
|62.7%
|17,998,438
|24,173
|29
|South Dakota
|62.5%
|551,508
|27,354
|30
|Kansas
|62.5%
|1,819,628
|27,265
|31
|Alaska
|62.3%
|459,748
|34,637
|32
|Iowa
|62.3%
|1,966,672
|24,901
|33
|Nevada
|62.3%
|1,889,264
|24,809
|34
|Michigan
|60.5%
|6,048,034
|25,669
|35
|Ohio
|58.7%
|6,862,714
|23,944
|36
|South Carolina
|58.3%
|2,962,817
|29,787
|37
|Oklahoma
|58.0%
|2,287,066
|26,839
|38
|Kentucky
|57.8%
|2,580,652
|30,781
|39
|West Virginia
|57.5%
|1,039,119
|28,910
|40
|Montana
|57.5%
|611,151
|26,449
|41
|Idaho
|56.8%
|996,054
|25,962
|42
|Missouri
|56.6%
|3,470,074
|24,056
|43
|North Dakota
|56.1%
|426,059
|32,437
|44
|Georgia
|55.8%
|5,866,046
|24,610
|45
|Indiana
|55.7%
|3,725,817
|26,114
|46
|Tennessee
|55.4%
|3,749,264
|30,734
|47
|Arkansas
|55.0%
|1,657,463
|28,210
|48
|Louisiana
|53.7%
|2,502,287
|25,839
|49
|Mississippi
|52.0%
|1,553,049
|27,288
|50
|Alabama
|51.7%
|2,526,178
|27,176
|51
|Wyoming
|51.3%
|296,557
|27,644
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
Comments / 0