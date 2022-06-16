Morning news brief

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By A Martínez
The House Jan. 6 panel holds its third...

Is this a recession? The state of the U.S. economy

On your most recent trip to the grocery store or to the gas station, you've surely noticed what we all have - prices keep going up. Inflation is still climbing at a record pace in the U.S. And to try to stop that, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates again this week - its biggest rate hike since 1994. The idea is that by making it more expensive to borrow money for a car or a house or to charge something to a credit card, Americans will start spending less, bringing down demand and prices. But many economists fear these aggressive rate hikes will slow the economy so much that we may be headed into a recession, which has many Americans wondering - should I be preparing for that? To help us make sense of where the U.S. economy is and how it might affect your life, we've called Teresa Ghilarducci. She's a professor of economics at The New School for Social Research in New York. Professor Ghilarducci, welcome back to the program.
French voters elect parliamentarians, in test for Macron

PARIS — French voters are going to the polls in the final round of key parliamentary elections that will demonstrate how much legroom President Emmanuel Macron's party will be given to implement his ambitious domestic agenda. In last week's first vote, the left, under firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, made a...
Shireen Abu Akleh's brother calls on the U.S. to investigate his sister's killing

The Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was wearing a blue vest with the word press on it when she was shot and killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank. That was more than a month ago. And among the many people around the world pushing for accountability for her death is her brother. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been to the family's home and is here to tell us about his conversations as well as the latest developments in this case. Hi, Daniel.
The Race to Alaska is 750 miles, on a boat, with no motors and no support

This week, nonmotorized boats are competing in an annual 750-mile race from Washington to Alaska. Ayesha Rasco speaks to competitor Janice Mason.
Ukrainian activist pleads with Washington lawmakers for more military support

When I last interviewed Hanna Hopko, it was February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, and Hopko was in hiding outside Kyiv with her husband and a guinea pig. OK, let me back up. Hopko is a former member of Ukraine's parliament. She was one of the original leaders of the pro-democracy Euromaidan protests in 2014. Hanna Hopko is also a mom whose 11-year-old daughter had been begging for a pet guinea pig for months in the runup to the invasion. When war came, Hopko evacuated her daughter to safety, and she went into hiding with the guinea pig in tow. Well, this week Hanna Hopko is in Washington, and I could not wait to catch up.
Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (June 16)

As Thursday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, showing support for Ukraine in fending off the Russian invasion and for its path toward European Union membership. Zelenskyy had accused France, Germany and Italy of not doing enough to help defend his country. Among new promised aid packages, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to send more truck-mounted artillery guns to the country. The EU leaders arrived by train in Kyiv to air raid sirens. They also visited Irpin, northeast of the capital, where Macron said there were signs of massacres.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

