Morning news brief

On your most recent trip to the grocery store or to the gas station, you've surely noticed what we all have - prices keep going up. Inflation is still climbing at a record pace in the U.S. And to try to stop that, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates again this week - its biggest rate hike since 1994. The idea is that by making it more expensive to borrow money for a car or a house or to charge something to a credit card, Americans will start spending less, bringing down demand and prices. But many economists fear these aggressive rate hikes will slow the economy so much that we may be headed into a recession, which has many Americans wondering - should I be preparing for that? To help us make sense of where the U.S. economy is and how it might affect your life, we've called Teresa Ghilarducci. She's a professor of economics at The New School for Social Research in New York. Professor Ghilarducci, welcome back to the program.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO