California State

Drought restrictions are being felt in many ways across California

By KCRW
 3 days ago

Parts of Southern California are several weeks into mandatory water restrictions. The state's worst drought on record has officials imposing tough rules to cut outdoor water use at people's homes. But water shortages are being felt beyond private yards. Caleigh Wells from member station KCRW takes us to some other hard-hit...

The Race to Alaska is 750 miles, on a boat, with no motors and no support

This week, nonmotorized boats are competing in an annual 750-mile race from Washington to Alaska. Ayesha Rasco speaks to competitor Janice Mason. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
California State
S.C. bill would let health care providers refuse non-emergency care based on beliefs

[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In this report, we incorrectly refer to Ivy Hill by the pronoun “she.” Hill uses the pronoun “they.”]. ARI SHAPIRO (HOST): South Carolina has passed a controversial new bill. It says all medical practitioners and health care institutions, including doctors, pharmacists and insurance companies, can refuse to provide nonemergency care that conflicts with their beliefs. The governor is expected to sign it. Supporters say health care professionals should not be forced to violate their conscience. Critics say it's a license to discriminate, especially against LGBTQ people. South Carolina Public Radio's Victoria Hansen reports.
'On Juneteenth' historian examines the hope and hostility toward emancipation

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Sunday marks the holiday of Juneteenth, commemorating the day the abolition of slavery was announced in Texas on June 19, 1865. Texas was the last state to free enslaved people. Juneteenth is now a national holiday, observed just a couple of weeks before July 4, which celebrates America gaining its independence while enslaved people remained in bondage. Our guest, Annette Gordon-Reed, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and Harvard professor who's written a book called "On Juneteenth." It's part history, part memoir. She's from east Texas, and she's a historian of slavery and the early American republic. Her other books include "Thomas Jefferson And Sally Hemings: An American Controversy" and "The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family." She also edited the book "Race On Trial: Law And Justice In American History." Terry Gross spoke with Annette Gordon-Reed last year, when her book was published.
A secret abortion shaped the rest of these two sisters' lives

Tennessee is one of several states with a so-called trigger law on the books. It would effectively outlaw abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court. That would reduce the options available to pregnant people. WPLN's Paige Pfleger has the story of two sisters, years apart, who each got pregnant during their teenage years. They ended up taking different paths, with profound effects on their later lives.
Where are all the gun violence protestors?

Last weekend, from the east coast to the west coast and here in Connecticut, tens of thousands of people protested against gun violence in the wake of our latest spate of mass shooting murders. And yet, last weekend’s protests happened weeks after the shootings in Uvalde, Texas and in Buffalo,...
