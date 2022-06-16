Justin Bieber is 'getting better every day' from Ramsay Hunt syndrome and expects to recover fully, Hailey Bieber says

Hailey and Justin Bieber at the 2022 Super Bowl. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Hailey Bieber said her husband Justin was "doing really well" after his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Justin Bieber canceled a series of shows after getting partial facial paralysis.

"He's going to be totally OK," she told "Good Morning America."

Justin Bieber is expects to recover after "scary" Ramsay Hunt syndrome which left him with half of his face paralyzed, Hailey Bieber told " Good Morning America " on Wednesday.

"He's going to be totally OK," she said. "He's doing really well. He's getting better every single day."

Justin Bieber announced that he was canceling a series of shows after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome , a rare complication from the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles .

The singer posted a video last week showing how half his face had been temporarily paralyzed.

Most patients make full recoveries from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, but some can have long-lasting symptoms that never fully go away .

But Justin Bieber expects to recover fully from the disease, Hailey Bieber said.

"Obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen," she said. "I'm just grateful that he's fine."

Patients with Ramsay Hunt syndrome have been coming out in support of the singer's situation .

"The support has been really amazing just from fans, friends, family," Hailey Bieber said.