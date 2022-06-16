Hailey Bieber says she and her husband Justin are "closer than ever" following their health scares. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Hailey Bieber says she and Justin are "closer than ever" following both of their health scares.

Hailey was hospitalized in March after suffering a small stroke caused by a blood clot in her brain.

Justin announced last week that half of his face was temporarily paralyzed by Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Hailey Bieber says she and her husband Justin are "closer than ever" following both of their recent health scares.

"The silver lining in the whole situation — what I went through, what he went through — is it really bonds you," she said during an appearance on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" on Wednesday. "I feel like we're closer than ever. It really brings us close. I'll take that away from everything."

In March, Hailey was hospitalized after having a small stroke caused by a blood clot in her brain. Last week, Justin revealed on social media that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome , a rare complication from a viral infection, which has temporarily paralyzed half of his face.

In a separate interview on "Good Morning America" on the same day, Hailey again echoed the sentiment of their medical complications bringing them closer as a couple.

"You're going through this together, being there for each other, supporting each other. And there's just something that really bonds you through these times," she said.

Going through health scares in front of other people as public figures also pushed the couple to be open, she said.

"It in a way forces you to have to just be upfront about what's going on so that people understand what you're going through. I actually think it opened up a lot of really important and amazing conversation," she continued.

The good news is that both of them are on the road to recovery, she said on "Live."

"It was the scariest thing I've ever gone through," she said. "I'm OK now, I feel good. Still trying to give my body time to heal."

And Justin?

"He's OK, he's doing well. He's getting better and better every day," she told Seacrest and Ripa. "He's going to be totally fine. This is just a really out-of-nowhere, weird situation. It takes time to heal from."