ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hailey Bieber says she and Justin are 'closer than ever' following both of their health scares

By Waiyee Yip
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVB8b_0gCVKoQW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044VNJ_0gCVKoQW00
Hailey Bieber says she and her husband Justin are "closer than ever" following their health scares.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

  • Hailey Bieber says she and Justin are "closer than ever" following both of their health scares.
  • Hailey was hospitalized in March after suffering a small stroke caused by a blood clot in her brain.
  • Justin announced last week that half of his face was temporarily paralyzed by Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Hailey Bieber says she and her husband Justin are "closer than ever" following both of their recent health scares.

"The silver lining in the whole situation — what I went through, what he went through — is it really bonds you," she said during an appearance on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" on Wednesday. "I feel like we're closer than ever. It really brings us close. I'll take that away from everything."

In March, Hailey was hospitalized after having a small stroke caused by a blood clot in her brain. Last week, Justin revealed on social media that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome , a rare complication from a viral infection, which has temporarily paralyzed half of his face.

In a separate interview on "Good Morning America" on the same day, Hailey again echoed the sentiment of their medical complications bringing them closer as a couple.

"You're going through this together, being there for each other, supporting each other. And there's just something that really bonds you through these times," she said.

Going through health scares in front of other people as public figures also pushed the couple to be open, she said.

"It in a way forces you to have to just be upfront about what's going on so that people understand what you're going through. I actually think it opened up a lot of really important and amazing conversation," she continued.

The good news is that both of them are on the road to recovery, she said on "Live."

"It was the scariest thing I've ever gone through," she said. "I'm OK now, I feel good. Still trying to give my body time to heal."

And Justin?

"He's OK, he's doing well. He's getting better and better every day," she told Seacrest and Ripa. "He's going to be totally fine. This is just a really out-of-nowhere, weird situation. It takes time to heal from."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Admits Justin Bieber Split Helped Her Learn To Not ‘Tolerate Nonsense’

Selena Gomez made a rare comment about her breakup from Justin Bieber during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its Awards Chatter podcast. The breakup happened in 2018, during a time when Selena says she was doing a lot of “soul searching” and learning about herself. “I was, you know, obviously going through a really tough breakup and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I gonna go and what’s gonna happen?” she explained. “It just was all of these different things I was feeling. And then my medical stuff kind of kicked in — I was dealing with my lupus and some kidney problems. It was actually really hard.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Ryan
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Says It’s “Uncomfortable” Watching Tristan Thompson Paternity Suit Play Out on TV

Watch: Khloe Finds Out Tristan Fathered a Baby Boy | The Kardashians Recap With E! News. It seems that Khloe Kardashian doesn't enjoy rehashing the past. On June 9, Khloe organized a live tweeting extravaganza with 30 million of her closest friends, as she worked her way through the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. It was wise of Khloe to ask for the support, as the episode featured the chaotic sequence of events that led to Khloe finding out her on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been hit with a paternity lawsuit.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closer Than Ever#Stroke#Scares#Blood Clot
Health

How Do You Get Ramsay Hunt Syndrome? Justin Bieber's Condition, Explained

Pop star Justin Bieber revealed he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome—a neurological disorder that has paralyzed half of his face—in an Instagram video shared Friday. "As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome," Bieber told fans. "And it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Demi Moore Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Daniel Humm: See Photos

A milestone! Demi Moore and her boyfriend, Daniel Humm, are Instagram official. The actress, 59, uploaded a couple of selfies with her man, on Tuesday, June 14, writing, "Visiting the palace of kings and queens… Swipe to see the queen 🐶👑."Of course, some A-listers, including Jennifer Aniston, "liked" the post, while others couldn't help but gush over the photos. One person wrote, "Lovvvvvvve you 😍," while another added, "Love everything about this @demimoore @danielhumm ❤️❤️."Zac Posen added, "This makes me so happy!! @demimoore @danielhumm."SCOUT WILLIS & DEMI MOORE ENJOY MOTHER-DAUGHTER DAY AT GALLERY AMIDST BRUCE'S RECENT DIAGNOSISThe two flaunted their...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

New photos show additional damage to Marilyn Monroe dress worn by Kim Kardashian

More photographs apparently showing additional damage to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 1962 dress after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala have emerged.The nude-coloured dress, which was acquired by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum in 2016 for US$4.8 million (£3.8 million), appears to have suffered tearing on one of its straps.It comes after collector Scott Fortner shared photographs via his blog and social media that appear to show damage to the back of the dress, including stretched fabric and missing crystals.Kardashian wore the screen legend’s famous “Happy Birthday Mr President Dress” in early May, when...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Insider

460K+
Followers
29K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy