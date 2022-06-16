Kevin Spacey makes no pleas in first UK court appearance over sexual assault charges, given unconditional bail

Actor Kevin Spacey attends the reading of the event "The Boxer - La nostalgia del poeta" (The Boxer - The nostalgia of the poet) at Palazzo Massimo alle Terme on August 02, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey appeared at a London court on Thursday morning to face a series of sexual assault charges.

The 62-year-old actor arrived at Westminster Magistrates Court in London where the charges against him were read out in court. The charges include four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey's lawyer, Patrick Gibbs QC, told the court: "Mr. Spacey strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case."

The actor entered no pleas to the charges during the brief hearing.

The case has now been adjourned and Spacey was granted unconditional bail until his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court in London on July 14.

A previous statement by the UK's Crown Prosecution Service said the alleged assault incidents occurred in 2005, 2008, and 2013. The alleged 2005 and 2008 incidents occurred in London, while the alleged 2013 incident occurred in Gloucestershire, the CPS said.

Concluding their statement, the CPS said: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

In a statement released after the CPS announcement, Spacey said: "While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

Kevin Spacey's Hollywood career has spanned multiple decades. He has won two Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for "The Usual Suspects" and Best Actor for "American Beauty," in which he played a frustrated suburban husband.

