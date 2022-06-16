ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Georgia Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gCVKhFR00 An estimated 221,768,203 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.8% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Georgia, 55.8% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Georgia appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of June 14, Georgia has received about 22,607,600 vaccinations and administered about 67.5% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 2,588,857 confirmed cases of the virus in Georgia as of June 14 -- or 24,610 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 25,856 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of June 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Rhode Island 83.7% 885,261 35,731
2 Vermont 81.5% 510,580 19,884
3 Maine 80.6% 1,079,270 19,882
4 Connecticut 79.8% 2,850,641 22,850
5 Massachusetts 79.7% 5,501,238 27,443
6 Hawaii 78.5% 1,115,699 19,963
7 Washington D.C. 78.2% 535,093 22,323
8 New York 77.3% 15,099,554 28,178
9 Maryland 76.4% 4,613,734 18,357
10 New Jersey 76.1% 6,776,430 27,362
11 Virginia 74.0% 6,304,974 21,377
12 Washington 73.8% 5,564,328 21,376
13 California 72.7% 28,744,605 24,713
14 New Mexico 71.9% 1,506,185 26,003
15 Colorado 71.5% 4,073,592 26,062
16 New Hampshire 71.5% 969,564 24,204
17 Oregon 70.6% 2,957,344 18,640
18 Delaware 70.4% 680,829 28,976
19 Minnesota 70.0% 3,926,029 27,216
20 Pennsylvania 69.3% 8,875,621 23,118
21 Illinois 68.6% 8,744,416 26,316
22 Florida 68.1% 14,497,198 29,568
23 Wisconsin 66.1% 3,842,734 29,171
24 Utah 65.5% 2,071,788 30,439
25 Nebraska 64.1% 1,236,837 25,468
26 Arizona 63.1% 4,526,122 28,966
27 North Carolina 62.9% 6,533,213 26,961
28 Texas 62.7% 17,998,438 24,173
29 South Dakota 62.5% 551,508 27,354
30 Kansas 62.5% 1,819,628 27,265
31 Alaska 62.3% 459,748 34,637
32 Iowa 62.3% 1,966,672 24,901
33 Nevada 62.3% 1,889,264 24,809
34 Michigan 60.5% 6,048,034 25,669
35 Ohio 58.7% 6,862,714 23,944
36 South Carolina 58.3% 2,962,817 29,787
37 Oklahoma 58.0% 2,287,066 26,839
38 Kentucky 57.8% 2,580,652 30,781
39 West Virginia 57.5% 1,039,119 28,910
40 Montana 57.5% 611,151 26,449
41 Idaho 56.8% 996,054 25,962
42 Missouri 56.6% 3,470,074 24,056
43 North Dakota 56.1% 426,059 32,437
44 Georgia 55.8% 5,866,046 24,610
45 Indiana 55.7% 3,725,817 26,114
46 Tennessee 55.4% 3,749,264 30,734
47 Arkansas 55.0% 1,657,463 28,210
48 Louisiana 53.7% 2,502,287 25,839
49 Mississippi 52.0% 1,553,049 27,288
50 Alabama 51.7% 2,526,178 27,176
51 Wyoming 51.3% 296,557 27,644

This Is the State That Will Grow the Most In The Next 20 Years

The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million from 2010. That was the slowest growth rate in decades. Some states actually lost population. Since the census […]
The Poorest Town in Every State

Rising income inequality in the United States has been a central economic major for years, as more income is captured by the top 20% wealthiest households every year. According to a Pew Research report from 2020, the income the top quintile has brought in has risen from 43% in 1968 to 52% in 2018. This […]
This Is Where Retirees Are Moving

According to a study by the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, about 10,000 people will turn 65 each day for the next two decades. Among those who choose to retire at that age, some also choose to move — and many prefer certain locations that offer outdoor attractions and activities, a temperate climate, low-stress communities, […]
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Lincoln Report

3 Wonderful Small Towns in Georgia

Georgia's small towns provide a unique insight into the state's history and culture. Every town has its own distinct character, from the charming streets of Savannah to the rolling hills of north Georgia. While some visitors may be tempted by the hustle and bustle of Atlanta, others will appreciate the slower pace of life in a small town.
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found In Arkansas

Spanning 53,179 square miles, Arkansas is a landlocked state in the south-central region of the United States. It is home to both rugged mountainous regions as well as rich and fertile lowlands. Amongst these lowlands is the Mississippi Alluvial Region which includes many swamps and wetlands. The moist habitats are perfect for many animals, including alligators. These freshwater habitats are prime areas for alligators that thrive in these areas and some can reach incredible lengths. But just how big can they get? Join us as we discover the biggest alligator ever found in Arkansas!
The Associated Press

Arizona county didn’t accept 18K ballots after 2020 election day

CLAIM: A document dated Nov. 4, 2020, shows that election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, wrongfully accepted 18,000 ballots after election day in 2020. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A form used by Maricopa County election officials is being misrepresented as proof that the ballots were accepted after election day. The form is actually a receipt that confirms when early ballots in unopened envelopes — received prior to the deadline on election day — were handed off to a private vendor to be scanned, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department told The Associated Press. The CEO of the vendor, Runbeck Election Services, also confirmed the form’s purpose.
Mashed

5 Canned Fruits You Should Buy And 5 You Shouldn't

Canned food gets a bad rap, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables. It's worth noting that human beings have been canning as a method of food preservation since the early 1800s (via Britannica) — you can thank the French for that invention. Originally, canning was a storage method born out of necessity. You can (not) thank capitalism and mass production — and the mandatory inclusion of preservatives like excess sodium, sugar, acids, benzoates, and nitrates (via ResearchGate) — for tainting the worldview on what's actually a pretty ingenious method of preservation.
Money

These 10 States Are Getting Clobbered by Spiking Gas Prices

Another day, another record high for gas prices. The national average for regular gasoline hit an all-time high of $4.76 per gallon Friday, according to the automotive club AAA. That's an increase of about 5 cents since yesterday, 56 cents since last month and a staggering $1.72 since last year.
