ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Summit County All-Star game at Canal Park was about everything else, baseball was a bonus

By Brad Bournival, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lunO_0gCVKUis00

Some showcases mean just a little bit more.

On Wednesday, Summit County took center stage at Canal Park in the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

What happened in the two hours and 39 minutes in between the lines was stuff that won’t soon be forgotten.

The Navy team beat the Red team 15-8, but that wasn’t all that important.

Sure, the schools of CVCA, Stow, Twinsburg, St. Vincent-St. Mary, Nordonia, Tallmadge and Walsh Jesuit won.

But if you think it was all about the final score, you missed the point of why the boys of summer were there.

When the final handshakes took place, players from Barberton, Green, Manchester , Norton, Revere, Copley, Ellet , Archbishop Hoban , Hudson and Cuyahoga Falls were yucking it up with the Navy team without a care in the world.

“It was just about playing against the guys for the last time,” Walsh’s Andrew Gormley said. “That was big for me. It’s the relationships I really value. It’s the chemistry that goes into it on the field. That’s a big part of the game I love.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfgq1_0gCVKUis00

Gormley was scheduled to pitch for his Bo Jackson Elite Black travel team at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Worthington Wood League Bat Tournament but made sure he got a few cuts in one last time before making the two-hour drive south.

That’s the passion the players have for the all-star game and it’s why they keep coming to the home of the RubberDucks.

Stolen bases before surgery for Zac Fuller

Stow’s Zac Fuller can attest.

By the time many of you read this, the Bulldogs graduate might be in surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Fuller is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. operation Thursday but didn’t want to skip the chance to play.

That he went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and was the star of the winning team was a bonus.

“I just missed it,” he said. “The last three weeks I haven’t been able to play. I was just really looking forward to getting some more at-bats. I wasn’t ready to be done with it. I figured I could take advantage of it and have fun one more time.

“It means a lot to be around these great group of guys. These are great ballplayers. It’s a lot of fun. It’s the little details of baseball. It’s different than any other sport. It’s frees your mind. It’s three hours to get away from life. It takes you away from everything else.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xdUI_0gCVKUis00

The nation's pastime wins out

No one would have batted an eye if players skipped the game to go to The Country Fest at Clay’s Park.

Heck, with temperatures in the mid-90s, there was probably a pool party or six somewhere.

“I love the game and it’s a lot of fun,” Cuyahoga Falls’ Nick Deckert said. “It’s probably one of the last times I’ll get to compete. I’m not going to play college ball. There’s nowhere I’d rather be right now.

“There’s something about being out here and playing with guys you’ve never played with before. There’s something about the game that’s so beautiful to me. It’s always a pleasure to play. Being at Canal Park, the atmosphere around here is great.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJRax_0gCVKUis00

That wasn’t lost on Copley’s Tyler Walker.

He scorched a two-run double in the sixth in a game that was already out of reach but played with the same intensity as if it were 0-0 in the bottom of the seventh.

“It’s awesome to be out here with everybody,” he said. “It’s always fun. Everybody is able to connect with each other so easily. It’s always a good time. The chess game is awesome. Nothing is ever the same. It’s different every pitch. Playing with everybody in a high school setting is awesome.”

STVM coach Anthony Boarman writes one last lineup card

St. Vincent-St. Mary coach Anthony Boarman felt the pull as well.

He coached the Fighting Irish for 14 years but stepped down to be with his family at the end of the season.

The 162-game winner could have sat at home and enjoyed the finer things of summer.

Instead, he came back to the place that hosted the state championships last weekend and put on the school colors one last time.

“It’s just a chance to be on the field one last time with the guys and opposing coaches,” he said. “That’s what I’ll miss the most. The kids and coaches.

“It’s a lot about life development. You learn a lot about yourself and a lot about other people on the field. It’s one of the last places in society where you can teach people about failure and working through it and ultimately making yourself a better man and teammate. That makes you a better husband, co-worker, friend and family member later in life.”

Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County All-Star game at Canal Park was about everything else, baseball was a bonus

Comments / 0

Related
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland Area

Are you in Cleveland and looking for a few slices of cheesy goodness?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local pizzerias in Greater Cleveland. Located on the westside, this pizzeria serves some of the best pies in the Land. Their Margherita pizza is delicious. You also can't go wrong with their green pie, which includes red sauce, mozzarella, arugula pesto, fried sage leaves, and basil, and their Diavolo pie, which includes red sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chilies, spicy salami, and red onions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic tickets on sale

CANTON, Ohio – Tickets are on sale for the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic over Labor Day weekend. The game will pit the Central State University Marauders – Ohio’s sole Black HBCU team – against the Winston-Salem State University Rams at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Tallmadge, OH
City
Barberton, OH
City
Manchester, OH
City
Hudson, OH
Summit County, OH
Government
City
Twinsburg, OH
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
City
Copley Township, OH
County
Summit County, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron to celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks and Rib, White and Blue Festival July 1-4

AKRON, Ohio – Akron’s Fourth of July celebrations include the Rib, White and Blue Festival July 1-4 at Lock 3 and fireworks displays at three locations. The Rib, White, and Blue Festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. The annual fest features national rib vendors that compete for Best Ribs, Best Sauce and People’s Choice awards. Admission to the fest is free. Food is available for purchase and includes ribs, pulled pork, chicken, corn and a variety of fair food. Local vendors include Homemade Delites and Stray Dog. No outside food or drinks are permitted.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Steakhouses in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you reside in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these steakhouses. If you want a steakhouse with a more casual atmosphere, Harry's is a great choice. You can't go wrong with their 14-ounce strip steak, which is their most popular option. The T-bone steak and ribeye are also tasty. If you don't eat red meat, the rotisserie chicken is delicious. As for sides, customers love the scalloped & au gratin potatoes and the restaurant's signature dinner rolls with cinnamon butter.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal Park#All Star Game#Chess Game#Navy#Stow#Rubberducks
WKYC

Much of Northeast Ohio still under a severe thunderstorm watch until Thursday night

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches affecting several Northeast Ohio counties throughout Thursday. Alerts have made their way as far north as Ashtabula County and as far south as Holmes County, with Massillon and Millersburg among the communities expected to be hit hardest. Experts say wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour as well as 2-inch-sized hail is possible, along with heavy rain and lightening.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Fire erupts overnight in Cleveland's popular nightspot, the Flats

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to multiple mulch fires at 2 a.m. happening in the Flats in downtown Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. When Cleveland firefighters got to the scene,...
cleveland19.com

$35,000 reward offered for tips in Cuyahoga Falls murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police announced Wednesday a private donor is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the murder of Giovanni Stanford. This is in addition to the $5,000 reward being offered by the Summit County...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio OVI checkpoints announced for this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Both Solon Police and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office have announced OVI checkpoints for this weekend. The first of the checkpoints will take place tonight, according to Solon Police, on SR-43 between SR-91 and Clearwater Court, from 8:00 p.m. until midnight. Police said the purpose...
STARK COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Sneaker show connects businesses, sneakerheads

CLEVELAND — For some folks, footwear is more than fashion or function, it’s a business. The Snkrville convention in northeast Ohio helped small businesses step into the spotlight and share their soles with collectors. Melena Thomas is a self-proclaimed sneaker head. “All my life since I was a...
APPAREL
huroninsider.com

Man pleads guilty to Cedar Point Sports Center shooting

SANDUSKY – The coach who is accused of shooting one of his players’ fathers pleaded guilty to three felonies Wednesday in Erie County Common Pleas Court. Mario Lacy, of Euclid, plead guilty to felonious assault, inducing panic, and having weapons under disability. As a result of him pleading guilty to the three charges, a number of other charges, including attempted murder, were dismissed.
Akron Leader Publications

South Side Neighborhood Watch

COVENTRY: Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies reviewed video surveillance May 31 while investigating the theft of a jack and winch from a Manchester Road store. A Lake Vista Road man reported May 31 a woman walked through his backyard and asked if she could have items from his garage.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy