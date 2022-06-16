71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares jumped 225% to close at $4.68 on Wednesday after the company announced it is part of Collins Aerospace team which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity services contract with a potential value of $3.5 billion.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK shares gained 46.3% to close at $3.00 after the company announced approval of GIMOTI to Florida State Medicaid Program.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP surged 41% to settle at $31.02.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA jumped 40.5% to close at $3.72 after jumping around 126% on Tuesday.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC surged 37.6% to close at $18.85 on above-average volume. The company announced on June 7th the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX gained 32.5% to close at $0.9280.

MICT, Inc. MICT jumped 31.7% to settle at $0.7401.

Austin Gold Corp. AUST gained 27.4% to close at $2.23.

Focus Universal Inc. FCUV jumped 25.7% to close at $13.90.

Heliogen, Inc. HLGN climbed 25.5% to close at $3.00.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA jumped 25.1% to close at $0.2337 after the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the company's VAL-083.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM gained 24.7% to close at $0.58.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU climbed 24.5% to close at $1.32.

OptiNose, Inc. OPTN gained 23.4% to close at $3.48. Optinose recently announced the statistically significant benefits of XHANCE in the ReOpen2 trial for the symptoms co-primary endpoint and the CT scan co-primary endpoint.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP climbed 22.4% to close at $2.35 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 price target.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE climbed 21.3% to close at $5.07.

Eros Media World Plc EMWP gained 20.7% to settle at $2.57.

Revlon, Inc. REV jumped 20.3% to close at $2.25 after jumping around 60% on Tuesday.

Icosavax, Inc. ICVX gained 19.9% to close at $7.10.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL shares climbed 19.6% to close at $9.45 after the company reported a rise in Q4 sales results.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS jumped 19.4% to settle at $0.9668. Clovis Oncology announced a presentation detailing initial Phase 1 data from Phase 1/2 LuMIERE clinical study of FAP-2286 labeled with lutetium-177 (177Lu-FAP-2286).

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. KORE gained 18.7% to close at $3.62.

Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA jumped 17.6% to close at $0.7289.

Altus Power, Inc. AMPS jumped 17.3% to settle at $8.08. Altus Power, last month, posted Q1 EPS of $0.39.

Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN gained 17.4% to settle at $3.11.

Carvana Co. CVNA rose 16.8% to close at $24.43. Carvana 10% owner Verde Investments Inc acquired a total of 1,985,258 shares at an average price of $21.18.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE gained 16.4% to close at $0.2843. BitNile said its Director Milton Ault bought 1 million shares at an average price of $0.26 per share.

Zovio Inc ZVO jumped 16.3% to close at $0.9423.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR climbed 16.1% to settle at $0.4004.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO climbed 15.8% to close at $0.37. ThermoGenesis Holdings, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.16 per share.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE jumped 15.6% to settle at $1.63. Scilex Holding Company, a Sorrento company, recently entered into agreement for exclusive license with Romeg Therapeutics, Llc, for the right to commercialize gloperba.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD gained 15.5% to close at $18.77 after the FDA posted briefing documents ahead the AdCom for the company's anti-psychotic therapy.

EQRx, Inc. EQRX climbed 15.5% to close at $4.39. The U.K.'s regulatory agency has accepted EQRx’s marketing application for aumolertinib for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH jumped 15.2% to close at $0.6169.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW gained 15.1% to close at $0.1291 after declining around 14% on Tuesday.

Boqii Holding Limited BQ gained 15.1% to close at $1.75. Boqii Holding recently reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.4% year-on-year, to RMB249.9 million ($39.41 million).

Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON rose 12.8% to settle at $2.29.

PainReform Ltd. PRFX gained 12.5% to close at $1.03.

Akanda Corp. AKAN gained 11.4% to close at $0.9206.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited GSMG gained 11.3% to close at $0.7203.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares gained 10.4% to settle at $30.13. Digital World Acquisition has been working towards consummating its proposed business combination with Trump Media & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 10.1% to close at $23.41 after jumping 24% on Tuesday. JP Morgan recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $14 to $24.

OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO gained 10% to settle at $2.21.

Outset Medical, Inc. OM rose 8.3% to close at $14.58. Outset Medical recently announced it implemented a shipment hold on new Tablo Systems for home use pending FDA review and clearance of a recent 510(k) submission.

Assure Holdings Corp. IONM rose 6.5% to close at $2.31. Roth Capital, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5.50 price target.

Losers