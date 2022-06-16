71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares jumped 225% to close at $4.68 on Wednesday after the company announced it is part of Collins Aerospace team which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity services contract with a potential value of $3.5 billion.
Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK shares gained 46.3% to close at $3.00 after the company announced approval of GIMOTI to Florida State Medicaid Program.
Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP surged 41% to settle at $31.02.
Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA jumped 40.5% to close at $3.72 after jumping around 126% on Tuesday.
AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC surged 37.6% to close at $18.85 on above-average volume. The company announced on June 7th the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX gained 32.5% to close at $0.9280.
MICT, Inc. MICT jumped 31.7% to settle at $0.7401.
Austin Gold Corp. AUST gained 27.4% to close at $2.23.
Focus Universal Inc. FCUV jumped 25.7% to close at $13.90.
Heliogen, Inc. HLGN climbed 25.5% to close at $3.00.
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA jumped 25.1% to close at $0.2337 after the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the company's VAL-083.
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM gained 24.7% to close at $0.58.
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU climbed 24.5% to close at $1.32.
OptiNose, Inc. OPTN gained 23.4% to close at $3.48. Optinose recently announced the statistically significant benefits of XHANCE in the ReOpen2 trial for the symptoms co-primary endpoint and the CT scan co-primary endpoint.
Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP climbed 22.4% to close at $2.35 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 price target.
Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE climbed 21.3% to close at $5.07.
Eros Media World Plc EMWP gained 20.7% to settle at $2.57.
Revlon, Inc. REV jumped 20.3% to close at $2.25 after jumping around 60% on Tuesday.
Icosavax, Inc. ICVX gained 19.9% to close at $7.10.
Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL shares climbed 19.6% to close at $9.45 after the company reported a rise in Q4 sales results.
Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS jumped 19.4% to settle at $0.9668. Clovis Oncology announced a presentation detailing initial Phase 1 data from Phase 1/2 LuMIERE clinical study of FAP-2286 labeled with lutetium-177 (177Lu-FAP-2286).
KORE Group Holdings, Inc. KORE gained 18.7% to close at $3.62.
Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA jumped 17.6% to close at $0.7289.
Altus Power, Inc. AMPS jumped 17.3% to settle at $8.08. Altus Power, last month, posted Q1 EPS of $0.39.
Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN gained 17.4% to settle at $3.11.
Carvana Co. CVNA rose 16.8% to close at $24.43. Carvana 10% owner Verde Investments Inc acquired a total of 1,985,258 shares at an average price of $21.18.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE gained 16.4% to close at $0.2843. BitNile said its Director Milton Ault bought 1 million shares at an average price of $0.26 per share.
Zovio Inc ZVO jumped 16.3% to close at $0.9423.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR climbed 16.1% to settle at $0.4004.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO climbed 15.8% to close at $0.37. ThermoGenesis Holdings, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.16 per share.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE jumped 15.6% to settle at $1.63. Scilex Holding Company, a Sorrento company, recently entered into agreement for exclusive license with Romeg Therapeutics, Llc, for the right to commercialize gloperba.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD gained 15.5% to close at $18.77 after the FDA posted briefing documents ahead the AdCom for the company's anti-psychotic therapy.
EQRx, Inc. EQRX climbed 15.5% to close at $4.39. The U.K.'s regulatory agency has accepted EQRx’s marketing application for aumolertinib for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH jumped 15.2% to close at $0.6169.
Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW gained 15.1% to close at $0.1291 after declining around 14% on Tuesday.
Boqii Holding Limited BQ gained 15.1% to close at $1.75. Boqii Holding recently reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.4% year-on-year, to RMB249.9 million ($39.41 million).
Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON rose 12.8% to settle at $2.29.
PainReform Ltd. PRFX gained 12.5% to close at $1.03.
Akanda Corp. AKAN gained 11.4% to close at $0.9206.
Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited GSMG gained 11.3% to close at $0.7203.
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares gained 10.4% to settle at $30.13. Digital World Acquisition has been working towards consummating its proposed business combination with Trump Media & Technology Group.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 10.1% to close at $23.41 after jumping 24% on Tuesday. JP Morgan recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $14 to $24.
OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO gained 10% to settle at $2.21.
Outset Medical, Inc. OM rose 8.3% to close at $14.58. Outset Medical recently announced it implemented a shipment hold on new Tablo Systems for home use pending FDA review and clearance of a recent 510(k) submission.
Assure Holdings Corp. IONM rose 6.5% to close at $2.31. Roth Capital, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5.50 price target.
Losers
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF shares dipped 34% to settle at $0.8844 on Wednesday after the company issued an update on correspondence received from U.K. and U.S. regulatory authorities on pathway for a therapy that could prevent progression of early-stage Dupuytren's disease.
- AppTech Payments Corp. APCX fell 33.8% to close at $0.5634. AppTech Payments recently files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX declined 27.8% to close at $0.1790.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS dipped 26.5% to close at $3.71.
- NaaS Technology Inc. NAAS shares fell 21.1% to close at $6.72 after successfully listing on the NASDAQ.
- Adagene Inc. ADAG fell 18.7% to close at $2.00.
- Tuya Inc. TUYA fell 18.2% to close at $2.42 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI fell 15.6% to close at $2.05.
- Applied UV, Inc. AUVI declined 15.5% to settle at $3.10.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY dropped 15.3% to close at $0.2960.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS fell 14.7% to close at $0.1408. Electric Last Mile Solutions recently announced it plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE declined 14.6% to close at $0.1739.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX dipped 14.6% to settle at $0.3938. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently said that it received FDA acceptance of its IND application for its licensed formulation which uses Skinvisible's Invisicare proprietary drug delivery technology.
- Bon Natural Life Limited BON declined 14.3% to close at $3.43.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM fell 13.7% to close at $0.6040 after surging more than 50% on Tuesday.
- MDJM Ltd MDJH fell 13.4% to close at $1.6101.
- Great Panther Mining Limited GPL declined 12.1% to close at $0.1450.
- Planet Labs PBC PL fell 11.4% to close at $4.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 11.3% to close at $1.26 after surging more than 23% on Tuesday. Geovax Labs filed prospectus relates to resale of up to 21.4 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares declined 10.3% to close at $0.4360. Fast Radius named Pat McCusker as President and Interim Chief Financial Officer and John Nanry as Chief Operating Officer.
- biote Corp. BTMD declined 10% to close at $4.57.
- 374Water Inc. SCWO fell 9.4% to settle at $2.90.
- VectivBio Holding AG VECT dipped 9.3% to close at $5.25. VectivBio Holding priced a public offering of 5.715 million shares at $5.25 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $30 million.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. FGF declined 8.1% to settle at $1.58.
- SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC shares slipped 6.6% to close at $0.52. SeaChange shares dropped 19% on Tuesday after the company, and Triller, announced they mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger.
- RiceBran Technologies RIBT dropped 6% to close at $0.7107.
