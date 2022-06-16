ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Illinois Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gCVJIPb00 An estimated 221,768,203 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.8% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Illinois, 68.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Illinois is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of June 14, Illinois has received about 28,583,300 vaccinations and administered about 81.0% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 3,352,983 confirmed cases of the virus in Illinois as of June 14 -- or 26,316 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 25,856 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of June 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Rhode Island 83.7% 885,261 35,731
2 Vermont 81.5% 510,580 19,884
3 Maine 80.6% 1,079,270 19,882
4 Connecticut 79.8% 2,850,641 22,850
5 Massachusetts 79.7% 5,501,238 27,443
6 Hawaii 78.5% 1,115,699 19,963
7 Washington D.C. 78.2% 535,093 22,323
8 New York 77.3% 15,099,554 28,178
9 Maryland 76.4% 4,613,734 18,357
10 New Jersey 76.1% 6,776,430 27,362
11 Virginia 74.0% 6,304,974 21,377
12 Washington 73.8% 5,564,328 21,376
13 California 72.7% 28,744,605 24,713
14 New Mexico 71.9% 1,506,185 26,003
15 Colorado 71.5% 4,073,592 26,062
16 New Hampshire 71.5% 969,564 24,204
17 Oregon 70.6% 2,957,344 18,640
18 Delaware 70.4% 680,829 28,976
19 Minnesota 70.0% 3,926,029 27,216
20 Pennsylvania 69.3% 8,875,621 23,118
21 Illinois 68.6% 8,744,416 26,316
22 Florida 68.1% 14,497,198 29,568
23 Wisconsin 66.1% 3,842,734 29,171
24 Utah 65.5% 2,071,788 30,439
25 Nebraska 64.1% 1,236,837 25,468
26 Arizona 63.1% 4,526,122 28,966
27 North Carolina 62.9% 6,533,213 26,961
28 Texas 62.7% 17,998,438 24,173
29 South Dakota 62.5% 551,508 27,354
30 Kansas 62.5% 1,819,628 27,265
31 Alaska 62.3% 459,748 34,637
32 Iowa 62.3% 1,966,672 24,901
33 Nevada 62.3% 1,889,264 24,809
34 Michigan 60.5% 6,048,034 25,669
35 Ohio 58.7% 6,862,714 23,944
36 South Carolina 58.3% 2,962,817 29,787
37 Oklahoma 58.0% 2,287,066 26,839
38 Kentucky 57.8% 2,580,652 30,781
39 West Virginia 57.5% 1,039,119 28,910
40 Montana 57.5% 611,151 26,449
41 Idaho 56.8% 996,054 25,962
42 Missouri 56.6% 3,470,074 24,056
43 North Dakota 56.1% 426,059 32,437
44 Georgia 55.8% 5,866,046 24,610
45 Indiana 55.7% 3,725,817 26,114
46 Tennessee 55.4% 3,749,264 30,734
47 Arkansas 55.0% 1,657,463 28,210
48 Louisiana 53.7% 2,502,287 25,839
49 Mississippi 52.0% 1,553,049 27,288
50 Alabama 51.7% 2,526,178 27,176
51 Wyoming 51.3% 296,557 27,644

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State That Will Grow the Most In The Next 20 Years

The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million from 2010. That was the slowest growth rate in decades. Some states actually lost population. Since the census […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Longest River In America

When geographers measure rivers, the length includes what are known as “stems”. These are the largest downstream portions of a river. Merriam Webster defines these as “the main course of a river of stream”. These even have a designation. Called the Strahler system, it measured rivers by their stems. On a scale of zero to […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Killed by Guns

The mass shooting committed by an 18-year-old with a legally acquired arsenal at Ross Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the bloodiest and most heartbreaking U.S. mass shooting of the year — so far. Mass shootings — where at least four people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — have averaged more than […]
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
City
Vermont, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
City
Tennessee, IL
State
Iowa State
Local
Illinois Health
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Thrillist

Even More Peanut Butter Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

On May 20, Jif announced a significant peanut butter recall due to salmonella contamination that sickened at least 14 people and hospitalized two. That initial recall included 49 different products. Though the amount of peanut butter recalled isn't clear, as Jif did not respond to a request for comment from Thrillist. On May 23 and 24, the Food and Drug Administration issued five new recalls, all of which are linked to Jif.
FOOD SAFETY
MarketRealist

3 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks in June — All the Details

Many Americans are still hoping for a fourth stimulus check. The Biden administration is focused on combating inflation. Fortunately, help is still available for millions of Americans in need of financial assistance. Are we getting a stimulus check in June? You might get a relief check soon depending on where you live.
BUSINESS
Apartment Therapy

This Flower May Look Beautiful, But If You See It, Don’t Touch It

A stunning bloom will make you want to stop and smell the roses, but be careful; there’s one that, instead, should inspire you to call your local authorities. The giant hogweed is an invasive plant that grows up to 15 feet tall and can be identified by its stem with purple splotches and by its crown of white flowers shaped like an umbrella.
YORK, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Person Who Owns the Most Land in America

When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Americans#Rank Place Share#New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
Jennifer Geer

Most Illinois taxpayers to get stimulus checks later this year

The direct checks are part of Gov. J.B Pritzker's $1.8 billion deal for state tax breaks passed in the 2023 budget. (CHICAGO) If you are an Illinois resident and you made less in 2021 than $200,000 per year (or $400,000 for couples,) you qualify for a direct check of $50. In addition, taxpayers will get $100 for each dependent child, capped at three.
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

118K+
Followers
82K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy