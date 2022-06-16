Penn Community Bank’s Concert Season Recalls Iconic Sounds and Styles of Summers Past
By Dan Weckerly
MONTCO.Today
3 days ago
You'd swear from the look and the sound that these lads were musical Liverpudlians. Wednesday. The midpoint of the workweek. Sure, Monday and Tuesday are in the rear-view mirror. But Thursday and Friday...
There are many small regional airports all over the state of New Jersey. A few years ago, I had the pleasure of going up in a 1940s open-cockpit biplane out of Eagles Nest Airport in Eagleswood Township near LBI. That service is currently not in operation, but the tiny airport still is. Flying small planes is a great hobby populated by passionately dedicated people from all walks of life.
Father's Day is Sunday, June 19th and I can't think of a better way to make Dad smile than to take him out for a delicious steak dinner. If you are considering an excellent chop for Dad, why not make it at one of the best steakhouses in America, right here in the Garden State.
It's not everyday a city like Ewing NJ gets recognized by a major national news publication, but this house is both luxurious and old enough to have gotten some attention!. Welcome to 1070 River, Ewing NJ! This historic 4,723 sq. ft. house is over a century old, with room for everyone within its spacious 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms! It's just gone on the market for $1.1 million.
Valley Forge Casino Resort recorded total revenue of more than $22 million in April as sports betting in Pennsylvania entered the slow season, according to a staff report from PlayPennsylvania. Overall, Pennsylvania’s online and retail sportsbooks dropped to $572.8 million in wagers in April. This is 20 percent under $715...
SELLERSVILLE, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a retailer in Bucks County sold a $1 million-winning $1 Million THE PRICE IS RIGHT™ Scratch-Off. Jashan Convenience, located at 396 North Main St. in Sellersville, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $1 Million THE PRICE IS...
Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food concept, has inked a franchise agreement with Noraiz Khan and Kashif Khan to open nine locations throughout Central New Jersey. "Partnering with experienced operators with deep community ties like Noraiz, Kashif and Jamil will be key to success in the area," Bill...
UPDATE: Lehigh Valley weather: Flood advisory in place in Lehigh County. Thunder broke the dawn calm Thursday in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey as a day divided by storms got underway, forecasts show. With unstable air to the west and more stable air to the east, a “convergence...
It was about 6:00PM last evening when the speeches began for the Bensalem High School Graduation. This class went through a pandemic, remote learning, skyrocketing inflation and they still managed to show up and do well. In today’s climate, that is no small feat. As the students were marched in, along the track of the Bensalem Owls football stadium, they took their seats on the field. The chairs were set up to configure the numbers 22.
They look like small white crosses along the ocean horizon, about an eighth of an inch in size to ocean gazers along New Jersey's beaches and shore communities. But those little marks are actually giant, spinning wind turbines more than 900 feet tall, and they will span full panoramic views in places like Little Egg Harbor near southern Long Beach Island and Stone Harbor just north of Cape May, according to new illustrations released as part of the state's first planned offshore wind farm.
RecruitmentQueen’s Bucks County Mid-Year Job Fair is scheduled for June 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Barnes & Noble Court of the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem. The career fair features an array of positions in various industries, including healthcare, customer service, banking, technology and more. Applicants have the opportunity to ask employers specific questions about job openings, benefits available and what type of work environment they could expect.
New Jersey observes the state holiday of Juneteenth 2022 on June 17. It celebrates the day in 1865 when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, learned that the Emancipation Proclamation had freed them. Here is everything to know about Juneteenth 2022 in New Jersey. Is Juneteenth a state holiday?. It...
Two Bucks County dairy farms have gained permanent protection from development, thanks to an investment from the state. Two Bucks County dairy farms received an investment of nearly $200,000 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The funds are meant to ensure that these agribusinesses remain viable and not someday evolve into residential development.
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents and business owners to go to www.badbug.nj.gov to find information that can assist them in learning how to fight the spotted lanternfly. The webpage includes a timeline for the stages of growth for the insect as well as treatment options. The...
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)--Last night at 10:33 p.m. June 17, 2022, West Windsor Police, West Windsor Emergency Services and West Windsor Fire Department and Princeton Junction Fire Company were dispatched to Old Trenton Road near Pennington Road for a serious head on crash with three people trapped. Additional BLS ambulances were called from East Windsor, Hightstown and Robbinsville as well as paramedics from Captial Health. Within 20 minutes firefighters were able to free the trapped occupants and transfer the patients to waiting ambulances. Three "Trauma Alerts" were called and all were transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Fire Police from Mercer County, Windsor and West Windsor closed the roadway at Dorchester Drive and also at Village Road East. West Windsor Police are currently on scene investigating the crash with the serious crash investigation unit. Further details to follow as they become available. Occupants Rescued From Trapped Vehicles in West Windsor.
PHILADELPHIA — Eight City of Philadelphia employees have been charged with theft by deception and other offenses related to their alleged attempt to illegally obtain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits through the CARES Act, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday. The suspects were still employed by the City when...
New Jersey on Thursday reported 2,519 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 16 new confirmed deaths as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped four counties from “high” transmission risk, leaving seven counties where indoor masking is recommended. New Jersey’s seven-day average for confirmed cases was 2,266 on Thursday,...
RADNOR — When they built the railroad bridges in Radnor over 100 years ago, they didn’t need to be very high. But as trucks have gotten higher, its becoming a problem. Township officials say one bridge has been struck over 100 times over the past several years. Now,...
A Bucks County man who killed his chiropractor, whom he blamed for his jaw pain, has been sentenced to up to more than seven decades behind bars. Joseph O'Boyle, 23, was convicted June 10 of third-degree murder in the 2020 beating death of Bensalem chiropractor Dr. James Sowa. He was sentenced 37 to 74 years behind bars for the killing.
