Golf, rocks: Old-school US Open on tap at The Country Club in Brookline

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Set to Open Patrick Reed hits on the sixth hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Brookline — The 2022 U.S. Open most certainly has not been supersized.

Some might say its length — a modest 7,254 yards — is more reasonable.

Nobody will argue that some holes on the classic layout at The Country Club are downright short.

The USGA brought its top-line event back to an old-school course built on a small piece of property.

It’s the sort of layout that is becoming more obsolete in big-time golf.

It has a drivable par-4, a very reachable par 5, and will also feature a par-3 that could play less than 100 yards.

After a week of handwringing about the future of the sport and the defections to the breakaway LIV Tour, the actual golf starts Thursday on a course that will remind some of the old days.

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

