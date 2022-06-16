Golf, rocks: Old-school US Open on tap at The Country Club in Brookline

Set to Open Patrick Reed hits on the sixth hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Brookline — The 2022 U.S. Open most certainly has not been supersized.

Some might say its length — a modest 7,254 yards — is more reasonable.

Nobody will argue that some holes on the classic layout at The Country Club are downright short.

The USGA brought its top-line event back to an old-school course built on a small piece of property.

It’s the sort of layout that is becoming more obsolete in big-time golf.

It has a drivable par-4, a very reachable par 5, and will also feature a par-3 that could play less than 100 yards.

After a week of handwringing about the future of the sport and the defections to the breakaway LIV Tour, the actual golf starts Thursday on a course that will remind some of the old days.

