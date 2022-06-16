Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Kansas Stacks Up

An estimated 221,768,203 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.8% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Kansas, 62.5% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Kansas appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of June 14, Kansas has received about 6,316,800 vaccinations and administered about 73.6% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 793,833 confirmed cases of the virus in Kansas as of June 14 -- or 27,265 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 25,856 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of June 14, 2022.

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people 1 Rhode Island 83.7% 885,261 35,731 2 Vermont 81.5% 510,580 19,884 3 Maine 80.6% 1,079,270 19,882 4 Connecticut 79.8% 2,850,641 22,850 5 Massachusetts 79.7% 5,501,238 27,443 6 Hawaii 78.5% 1,115,699 19,963 7 Washington D.C. 78.2% 535,093 22,323 8 New York 77.3% 15,099,554 28,178 9 Maryland 76.4% 4,613,734 18,357 10 New Jersey 76.1% 6,776,430 27,362 11 Virginia 74.0% 6,304,974 21,377 12 Washington 73.8% 5,564,328 21,376 13 California 72.7% 28,744,605 24,713 14 New Mexico 71.9% 1,506,185 26,003 15 Colorado 71.5% 4,073,592 26,062 16 New Hampshire 71.5% 969,564 24,204 17 Oregon 70.6% 2,957,344 18,640 18 Delaware 70.4% 680,829 28,976 19 Minnesota 70.0% 3,926,029 27,216 20 Pennsylvania 69.3% 8,875,621 23,118 21 Illinois 68.6% 8,744,416 26,316 22 Florida 68.1% 14,497,198 29,568 23 Wisconsin 66.1% 3,842,734 29,171 24 Utah 65.5% 2,071,788 30,439 25 Nebraska 64.1% 1,236,837 25,468 26 Arizona 63.1% 4,526,122 28,966 27 North Carolina 62.9% 6,533,213 26,961 28 Texas 62.7% 17,998,438 24,173 29 South Dakota 62.5% 551,508 27,354 30 Kansas 62.5% 1,819,628 27,265 31 Alaska 62.3% 459,748 34,637 32 Iowa 62.3% 1,966,672 24,901 33 Nevada 62.3% 1,889,264 24,809 34 Michigan 60.5% 6,048,034 25,669 35 Ohio 58.7% 6,862,714 23,944 36 South Carolina 58.3% 2,962,817 29,787 37 Oklahoma 58.0% 2,287,066 26,839 38 Kentucky 57.8% 2,580,652 30,781 39 West Virginia 57.5% 1,039,119 28,910 40 Montana 57.5% 611,151 26,449 41 Idaho 56.8% 996,054 25,962 42 Missouri 56.6% 3,470,074 24,056 43 North Dakota 56.1% 426,059 32,437 44 Georgia 55.8% 5,866,046 24,610 45 Indiana 55.7% 3,725,817 26,114 46 Tennessee 55.4% 3,749,264 30,734 47 Arkansas 55.0% 1,657,463 28,210 48 Louisiana 53.7% 2,502,287 25,839 49 Mississippi 52.0% 1,553,049 27,288 50 Alabama 51.7% 2,526,178 27,176 51 Wyoming 51.3% 296,557 27,644

