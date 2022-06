STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Kim Brown, 49, a graphic designer who enjoyed watching the sunrise while in her backyard, feeling the warmth of her girlfriend, doodling final images to all her friends, and “remembering that we all have a short time in this world and we all have to make the most of it while we have time,” died June 9.

