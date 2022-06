In true Beyoncé surprise drop fashion, the songstress announced that her next project, 'act i. RENAISSANCE' will arrive July 29. Beyoncé is back! This is not a drill. After weeks of fan speculation and changes to her official website that remained shrouded in mystery with little more for the Beyhive to go on than the letter/number combination of “B7,” the Academy-Award nominated crooner stunned fans with the announcement of new music on the way.

