ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Construction on Fifth Street bridge expected to wrap up in early July

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
Northfield News
 3 days ago

Sure enough, on the hottest day so far of 2022, the first round of cement was scheduled to be poured for the Fifth Street bridge construction project.

At least the pour happened at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning before temperatures soared into the upper 90s.

Minnesota Department of Transportation recommends that concrete should not be poured when temperatures are 90 degrees or higher, explained Sean Simonson, Northfield engineering manager.

"We were lucky that the cement was delivered early and the pour finished before the high temperatures set in," he said.

Next on the agenda for the bridge, originally built in the 1960s and refurbished once in the 1980s, is to pour the curbs and gutters. After that, Simonson said the crew of 6 to 7 workers will complete the approach panels and pour the sidewalks.

Despite a few minor delays such as rebuilding the wooden diaphragms that required adding a few carpenters to the crew, he said the project has gone smoothly. "We were worried about supply chain shortages or slow downs, but because we put out our bids in December most of our materials were ready when we needed them."

"It's really going smoother than I had thought it would," he said.

Barring any severe weather in the next two weeks, Simonson said the bridge — which is such a significant gateway to downtown Northfield — should be ready to open by the first week in July.

"We're over the hump now," said Simonson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krwc1360.com

Wright County Road 12 Closure Begins Next Week in Montrose

A reminder to residents and visitors to Montrose that road construction will force the closure of the intersection of Wright County Road 12 and 2nd Street South in that city beginning next week. Officials say County Road 12 traffic will be detoured west of Montrose through Waverly utilizing County Road...
MONTROSE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Water Specialists Work to Remove Carp From Crystal Lake

Water resources specialists with the city of Robbinsdale were out on Crystal Lake Friday morning removing carp from the water. Environmental scientists say carp are an invasive species of fish which feed on the bottom of the lake – stirring up sediment and causing water quality problems. Experts are...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Northfield, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

Power companies warn 'rolling blackouts' possible this summer

MINNEAPOLIS -- As Minnesotans enjoy Friday's sunshine and low humidity, we also need to get ready for the heat. The state will have some extremely hot days coming up, beginning on Sunday. And with that comes the concern homes will be using too much energy as air conditioners work overtime.Some experts are predicting that energy demand could exceed energy supply. "The system is built and designed for these hot stretches in the summer," said John Marshall, Xcel Energy's regional vice president for Minnesota and the Dakotas.Marshall said Xcel Energy is part of a regional pool of energy called the Midcontinent Independent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Grain Bin Accident Leaves Work Dead In Southern Minnesota

(Hope, MN) -- A Thursday grain bin accident has left a worker dead at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope. Witnesses say 36-year-old Paul Jasper Frantum got trapped in the grain bin just after 9:15 p-m. Emergency responders recovered his body. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into Frantum’s death is being conducted. A study by Purdue University shows only two states have had more documented agricultural confined-space-related accidents than Minnesota since 1962.
HOPE, MN
KFIL Radio

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Worker dies after being trapped in grain bin in southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 36-year-old worker died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in southern Minnesota on Thursday night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office said in a news release it responded to Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, at 9:16 p.m. after an employee got trapped in a grain bin.
HOPE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Carpenters#Severe Weather#Urban Construction
KDHL AM 920

Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Reached Speeds Near 150mph

A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Judge orders Minneapolis to halt implementation of 2040 plan

MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has ordered the city of Minneapolis to cease implementation of its 2040 plan, a 20-year plan for how the city will change and grow that addresses housing, transportation and more. Environmentalist and conservationist groups first sued the city in 2018 to stop the plan's implementation. Hennepin...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

4 Food Truck Destinations

The cheesecake factory hosts a rotating truck or two weekly in its parking lot. Pop inside to grab your cheesecake for dessert, and then get your hot food. (Soul Lao will be making a few appearances.) Off of Louisiana in St. Louis Park. Burnsville Center Parking Lot. The mall has...
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
uktimenews.com

Police report fatal crash in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK — Police report a fatal crash in Brooklyn Park on Friday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. along Highway 610 near Highway 252. According to the police, there was only one person in the vehicle and the accident did not involve any other car. The Minnesota...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KIMT

Suspect identified after manhunt, shelter in place in SE Minnesota

ST. CHARLES, Minn. – The man accused of causing a manhunt and a shelter in place order in Winona County has been identified. Bryan Edward Anderson, 26 of Red Wing, is being held in the Winona County Detention Center. He’s facing charged of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools, fleeing an officer on foot, driving after revocation, speeding, suspicion of DWI, several traffic violations, and violating his probation.
SAINT CHARLES, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: Motorcyclist injured in crash near Byron

NEAR BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – A vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in a crash around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Valleyhigh Rd. NW and 60th Ave NW. A car suffered significant damage. No word on if anyone was hurt. This is a developing...
BYRON, MN
Reason.com

The Dangers of Rent Control on Display in the Twin Cities

Rents have reached record highs. But have no fear, renters! In the Minnesota cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, progressives persuaded people to vote for rent control. Except, profits are what persuade builders to build things. When profits are high, other builders build. That's what creates more housing and, eventually, lower rents.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE

Grow with KARE: Saving peonies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peonies are a fan favorite here in the Midwest, but their season is short, lasting only a week or two. That is, unless you’re sneaky and save some in the refrigerator to bloom later. It’s a great trick to have peonies in your vase...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Y-105FM

Here Are The 8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat To Long In Minnesota!

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
52
Followers
197
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.NorthfieldNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/northfield_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy