Construction on Fifth Street bridge expected to wrap up in early July

Sure enough, on the hottest day so far of 2022, the first round of cement was scheduled to be poured for the Fifth Street bridge construction project.

At least the pour happened at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning before temperatures soared into the upper 90s.

Minnesota Department of Transportation recommends that concrete should not be poured when temperatures are 90 degrees or higher, explained Sean Simonson, Northfield engineering manager.

"We were lucky that the cement was delivered early and the pour finished before the high temperatures set in," he said.

Next on the agenda for the bridge, originally built in the 1960s and refurbished once in the 1980s, is to pour the curbs and gutters. After that, Simonson said the crew of 6 to 7 workers will complete the approach panels and pour the sidewalks.

Despite a few minor delays such as rebuilding the wooden diaphragms that required adding a few carpenters to the crew, he said the project has gone smoothly. "We were worried about supply chain shortages or slow downs, but because we put out our bids in December most of our materials were ready when we needed them."

"It's really going smoother than I had thought it would," he said.

Barring any severe weather in the next two weeks, Simonson said the bridge — which is such a significant gateway to downtown Northfield — should be ready to open by the first week in July.

"We're over the hump now," said Simonson.