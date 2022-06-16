ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Is the era of cheap rides from Uber and Lyft over?

 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why do experts say the era of cheap rides from Uber and Lyft is over?. For most of the last decade, riders have enjoyed relatively cheap trips from ride-sharing companies. Rides were usually so affordable, that some cities saw a drop in the use of public...

WBTV

Flight cancellations, delays leave flyers stranded, frustrated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From long lines to hours-long delays, it’s been a frustrating season for travelers at the airport. Recent storms, a staff shortage and general summer travel are leading to thousands of delays and cancellations. Around the world, more than 2,500 flights had been canceled Saturday, according...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Road closures ahead of Juneteenth events this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the weekend draws near, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said crowds are expected at Juneteenth events happening across the city. The department announced several road closures ahead of the weekend. Beginning Friday, June 17 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, June 19 at 11:59 p.m. Commonwealth Avenue...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

What determines the price of gas?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas prices in the Carolinas are well over $4, with North Carolina drivers paying $4.67 on average and South Carolina paying $4.57, and those prices won't be dropping any time soon. But many drivers might be wondering what's behind the surge that's led to record prices...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'A zoo': 200 flights canceled, delayed at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 200 flights were canceled or delayed out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport Thursday and Friday, causing long lines and jam-packed concourses. A viewer sent WCNC a photo showing how packed the airport was Friday morning. Some people said they were on hold with customer service for over 5 hours trying to schedule a new flight.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How people around Charlotte celebrated Juneteenth weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans in the United States. Specifically, it denotes when Union soldiers arrived to take control of Galveston, Texas in 1865 and informed enslaved persons of their newfound freedoms. Since its inception, the holiday has been uniquely celebrated by different...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Top vacation homes of the year from VRBO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you are looking for amazing locations for your next vacation...VRBO may be able to help. The vacation home company just released its list of top vacation homes of the year. Travel expert Melanie Fish has everything we need to know.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nichols Store has a line of Traeger Grills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Nichols Store is one of the largest dealers of Traeger Grills in the southeast. Here with more about Traeger grills is Justin Kijak. “Many tried to duplicate the ease in which Traeger Grills has pioneered the industry but they fall short” says Kijak. Traeger grill has the latest in innovation and is WiFi ready. Whether you are barbequing or cooking outside Traeger Grills can meet any need. It really can replace your regular convection oven. There new lineup brings unrivaled wood-flavor to the table, unlocking your food's true potential. No matter which grill you select. Traeger wood pellet grills offer real, delicious wood-fired flavor that you can't get from other conventional grills. They also offer the versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, & BBQ all on one grill, and Set-It & Forget-It® controls make them as easy to use as an oven. Let Nichols Store aid you in your summertime grilling and outdoor dining. Nichols Store has them in stock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Carvana facing legal issues, including class-action lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — The online used car retailer Carvana is facing multiple legal battles, including a class-action lawsuit, Channel 9 has learned. Multiple drivers have complained to Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke recently about a range of issues involving the car dealer. Mark Crowell said he traded in his vehicle...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

No, utility companies can't raise rates on their own

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People in the Charlotte area may soon pay more for electricity. Duke Energy Carolinas filed for an 8.3% rate increase for residential customers that, if approved, would go into effect in September, which amounts to about $9 more a month for the average bill. THE QUESTION.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Music Factory complex has new ownership after $52M deal

CHARLOTTE — The retail and entertainment portion of the AvidXchange Music Factory has sold in a $52 million deal, according to Mecklenburg County property records. Deeds show Fiber Mils LLC and Music Factory Condominium — tied to Charlotte development company ARK Group — sold nearly 9.18 acres in two transactions to Hessonite (AMF) LLC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
