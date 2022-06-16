ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Consumer Credit Act will be reformed ‘to keep pace with the modern world’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8sMW_0gCVFwqn00
Financial News

The Consumer Credit Act, which regulates credit card purchases and personal loans and dates back to the 1970s, is to be reformed to make it fit for modern life, the Government has announced.

The move will cut costs for businesses and simplify rules for consumers, according to the Treasury, removing technical jargon so that people understand more clearly what protections they have.

A consultation on the direction of reform is expected to be published by the end of the year.

The Act came into force in 1974 and governs billions of credit card purchases and loans each year.

But the Government said it is highly prescriptive and increasingly cumbersome and inflexible, confusing consumers and adding unnecessary costs to businesses when implementing its requirements.

The Consumer Credit Act has been in place for almost 50 years - and it needs to be reformed to keep pace with the modern world

Much of the Act will be moved from statute to sit under the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), enabling the regulator to quickly respond to emerging developments in the consumer credit market, rather than having to amend the existing law.

The changes will require substantive work and the Government said it therefore expects there will be an extended timeframe to ensure reforms are fit for purpose.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen said: “The Consumer Credit Act has been in place for almost 50 years – and it needs to be reformed to keep pace with the modern world.

“We want to create a regulatory regime that fosters innovation but also maintains high levels of consumer protection.

“That’s why I have committed to undertake this ambitious long-term reform – and it’s exactly what I’ll deliver.”

The Government said it will examine which parts of EU retained legislation can be repealed or replaced to ensure regulation is better suited to the needs of people in Britain.

It also wants to ensure that the information people receive throughout the lending process is easy to understand and is both screen- and print-friendly.

The Government added that it wants to ensure lenders can more easily provide credit for emerging and new technologies, such as electric cars.

Replacing this outdated legislation with regulatory rules that are suited to the modern world is the best way to protect consumers while allowing lenders to innovate and compete

UK Finance chief executive David Postings said: “We applaud the Government’s announcement that it will reform the Consumer Credit Act.

“Replacing this outdated legislation with regulatory rules that are suited to the modern world is the best way to protect consumers while allowing lenders to innovate and compete.

“The Government says it expects to consult on reforms by the end of this year, which is a really positive step. We hope that the forthcoming Financial Services and Markets Bill will enable changes to be implemented as swiftly as possible.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Treasury-backed interest-free loan scheme to be expanded to reach up to 20,000

A Government-supported scheme which provides interest-free loans to the financially vulnerable will be expanded to reach up to 20,000 people. The No Interest Loan Scheme (Nils), which is backed by the Treasury but run by credit unions and other lending organisations, has been successfully trialled in Manchester and from September will be rolled out in other parts of the UK.
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Credit#European Union#Consumer Protection#Credit Card#Personal Loan#Treasury
Fortune

Australian billionaire slams Elon Musk’s return to work order right as his $48 billion firm discloses a huge security flaw

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Australian tech billionaire Scott Farquhar started a war of words with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the latter’s return-to-work policies. But a Twitter feud with Musk might need to wait, as Farquhar’s $48 billion software company is dealing with a serious hacker problem.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Rivian Delivers Bad News

This is a tough time to be a start-up. New entrants into the electric vehicle market are facing a slew of challenges, including runaway inflation, supply chain hold-ups and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Rivian Automotive (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive Inc. Report, which went public in November, is reportedly delaying...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

When a recession hits, cut it out

Dear Capital-R, The best way to take advantage of a recession is to stop spending money. Obviously you cannot stop spending money entirely, and I’m not suggesting you miss credit card payments or skip retirement contributions. But if you want capital during a recession, you’re going to have to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Cheddar News

What Exactly Is a Recession?

Predictions of an approaching recession have been heating up, however, it is uncertain when and how hard one might hit. Cheddar News reporter Alex Vuocolo joined Closing Bell to explain what exactly makes up a recession in the first place.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

Four credit card mistakes that could cost you $100s this year

CREDIT cards have become nearly as universal as cash. More than 70 percent of Americans own a credit card, while a third of people have three or more cards. Behind debit cards, credit cards are Americans' second favorite spending tool, with nearly a quarter saying they prefer using them over anything else, according to Finder.
CREDITS & LOANS
TheStreet

Selling Your House Now Could Leave You Homeless

Real estate experts eyeing a new bear market and record high inflation are finding themselves changing their advice on how and when to buy a home. Facing record inflation at 8.6%, American regulators have also ratcheted up interest rates, causing many previous would-be buyers to stay on the sidelines of an already overheated real estate market.
HOMELESS
FOXBusiness

Fed raises interest rates: Smart money moves to make now

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 0.75% this week as policymakers act more aggressively to battle inflation, which sits at a 40-year high and is battering American consumers. But experts say the rate boost, which is the largest increase since 1994, could impact personal finances in a variety of...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

The EV revolution could spur a used car catastrophe abroad

Hello, and welcome to Thursday’s Protocol Climate newsletter. Today, we’re talking about the sneaky problem with EV adoption in the U.S. and the bitcoin mining showdown in New York. Turns out politicians can flip-flop on an issue. Who knew? Read on!. Joe Biden's dirty EV secret. President Joe...
CARS
TheStreet

Where Americans Are Cutting Back As Inflation Closes In

Americans aren’t wasting any time dealing with runaway inflation, which stands at 8.6% according to the US Inflation Calculator. They’re slamming on the brakes spending-wise, and that trend is going to have ramifications for U.S. households and for the nation’s economy. “Over the past 30-45 days consumers...
RIVER EDGE, NJ
newschain

Republican senator walks out of gun law negotiations

Republican senator John Cornyn of Texas said he was “done” as he left Thursday’s closed-door session of gun law negotiations after nearly two hours, saying he was flying home. “This is the hardest part because at some point, you just got to make a decision. And when...
TEXAS STATE
CAR AND DRIVER

4 Automakers Ask U.S. Government to Lift Cap on $7500 EV Tax Credit

Ford, GM, Stellantis, and Toyota have all signed on to a letter asking the federal government to do away with the cap on consumer incentives for buying an electric vehicle—which are currently limited to 200,000 vehicles per automaker. The four companies say the number of credits should be increased...
INCOME TAX
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy