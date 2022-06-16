ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

5 ways to make your morning coffee more sustainable

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PwhUE_0gCVFpfi00

It’s easy to go on autopilot with something you do every day – like drinking a cup of coffee.

You might be brewing – or buying – the same cup over and over, but when was the last time you considered the environmental impact it was having?

Environmental charity City to Sea is trying to get people to think about their morning cup of coffee a bit more, and have just launched a new pilot scheme allowing Bristol consumers to “borrow” reusable coffee cups from one café, and return them elsewhere when they’re empty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pYZ4_0gCVFpfi00

Coffee Drawing GIF by hoppip - Find & Share on GIPHY" srcset="https://media3.giphy.com/media/hFwSKDpONhT8I/giphy.gif 500w, https://media3.giphy.com/media/hFwSKDpONhT8I/giphy.gif?w=266 266w, https://media3.giphy.com/media/hFwSKDpONhT8I/giphy.gif?w=500 500w" sizes="(max-width: 500px) 100vw, 500px">

This is a bid to cut down on the staggering 2.5 billion single-use cups thrown away in the UK every year.

So what are some of the other ways you can make your daily cup of coffee a bit more sustainable?

1. Ditch single-use cups

The City to Sea scheme will be fully rolled out in Bristol by autumn 2022, with other cities hoping to follow. However, if you don’t live in a place where the scheme operates, maybe it will still get you thinking about the waste involved in your daily brew.

If you regularly buy coffee, something as simple as investing in a reusable cup could dramatically cut down on waste.

2. Try a coffee pot or French press

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VaPUQ_0gCVFpfi00
With a French press, all you need are coffee grounds and hot water (Alamy/PA)

If you want to make your coffee at home, why not consider buying an appliance that doesn’t use up extra electricity?

A French press or drip coffee maker will probably cost you a lot less than a fancy coffee machine, and you can still get a delicious brew – all you need to do is boil some water, and have coffee grounds to hand. To really minimise your carbon footprint, you could even try making a cold brew – where you don’t even have to boil any water for your cup.

3. Consider where your coffee comes from

There are so many different types of coffee out there, it can be overwhelming to know what to pick – particularly if you’re worried about how ethical and sustainable it is.

For an easy hack, look out for coffee with the ‘Fairtrade’ label. Why? “Fairtrade sets social, economic and environmental criteria. For producers, these Standards include protection of workers’ rights, environmentally sound, climate-friendly farming practices and criteria to ensure product quality,” the foundation says.

It doesn’t have to cost the earth either – lots of supermarket brands stock Fairtrade coffee, including Aldi, Lidl and Sainsbury’s.

4. Test out different coffee pods

If you do have a coffee machine that uses pods, you might want to have a think about what kind you’re using.

Each type of pod is different – you might be able to recycle yours, but some contain virgin aluminium, and others are made up of plastic parts.

As the pods are single-use, it’s worth looking at the type you have – and considering the impact it might be having on the environment. If you want to be more sustainable, opt for a coffee pod you can recycle or compost yourself. For example, the Grind pods are fully compostable at home (£9.95, grind.co.uk).

5. Reuse your coffee grounds

This is a great one for extending the life cycle of your morning cup of coffee. Instead of dumping out used coffee grounds when you’re done with them, did you know they can be reused in a multitude of ways?

Sprinkle the grounds on your garden and they’ll act as a natural fertiliser and insect repellent. Or maybe make them into a DIY exfoliating skin scrub – just because you’ve had your coffee, it doesn’t mean you can’t continue to find more uses for it.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Pot#Coffee Grounds#Coffee Maker#Coffee Machine#Your Morning#Food Drink#Beverages#Bristol#Hoppip Find Share
Salon

How to keep cut flowers fresh (almost) forever

There's no denying the instant boost that fresh flowers can give to any room. Be it a generous arrangement you're lucky enough to receive, or a bunch you grabbed from Trader Joe's, flowers — or even just leafy stems, for that matter — can make any room feel warm and inviting.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Guy Fieri Uses In His Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of those dishes that seem so simple, but there are endless variations, and every cook has their preferred hacks and secret ingredients to level up the final product. Yes, you want to start with a solid base and avoid some of the common mistakes, as Bon Appetit explains. This includes missteps like not using the right kind of potatoes, failing to salt the water, and tossing the potatoes into ferociously boiling water. For those who always do this, just know it has the potential to overcook the outside while leaving the inside underdone — plopping those potato chunks in cold water and then bringing everything to a boil at once is the key.
RECIPES
Parade

49 Father's Day Dinner Ideas and Recipes Carnivorous Dads Will Appreciate

Kick off Father’s Day in style with a menu fit for a king. Show Dad you appreciate him with a spectacular meal featuring his favorite beef dishes in this collection of 49 best Father’s Day dinner ideas and recipes for meat-loving Dads. Whether it’s ground beef, pan-seared steak, smoked brisket, grilled burgers or kababs, this collection is certain to satisfy.
RECIPES
womansday.com

40 Best Chicken Recipes for Kids That Are Fast and Simple

Even the pickiest of picky eaters will usually agree to eating chicken: It's a delicious, protein-packed choice for any dinner's main ingredient. This is especially true when it comes to children, who are often known to turn up their noses at anything that isn't macaroni and cheese or chicken nuggets. But if you're looking to whip up a meal that's a bit more exciting than chicken tenders, know that while chicken recipes for kids are easy to find, sometimes it's that ease that makes choosing just the right one a little bit overwhelming. When you factor in wanting to make healthy, balanced dinners for kids, that can make things more complicated, too. That's why we've rounded up the best chicken recipes for kids — so you can find new ways to get creative with quick and healthy dinner recipes that feature chicken.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

This Trendy Super Fluffy Omelet Changes The Way You’ll Eat Your Morning Eggs

Take an egg and you can cook it a hundred and one different ways, they are just that versatile. And even though classic scrambled eggs are a surefire preparation to please everyone, once in a while it’s good to change it up a bit. When I came across this simple trick for eggs, I knew I could revive my once dull breakfast without a lot of effort.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Does Soaking Strawberries in Salt Water Really Draw Out Bugs?

It’s never a bad idea to wash your produce. Fruits and veggies go on quite the adventure once they’re harvested, and even if they’re washed at the source, there are plenty of opportunities for them to pick up dirt or other undesirable particles along the way. And certain types of produce are more likely to contain pesticide residue, like the Dirty Dozen.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Ruffles' Newest Flavor Is Perfect For Summer Cookouts

It's finally summer, and we all know what that means: it's grilling season! Yes, that's right, it's time to break out the potato salad, the watermelon, the hamburgers and hot dogs — all those recipes that are perfect for the grill. Of course, no barbecue would be complete without chips. And we all know potato chips are the perfect addition to any summer cookout. But, let's be real, Ruffles and Lays rank high as far as popular chip brands are concerned, and for good reason.
RECIPES
Family Handyman

How To Keep Pests Out of Your Garden With Wire Mesh

I once tried plastic fencing to keep rabbits out of my vegetable garden. The fence material was pretty and green, and I thought it wouldn’t be as noticeable as plain wire mesh. But it didn’t take long for the rabbits to nibble holes in it and help themselves to my lettuce. Lesson learned. Now, it’s strictly wire mesh.
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy