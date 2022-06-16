ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

Feds Order MBTA to Upgrade Safety Amid Ongoing Incidents

By Alysha Palumbo
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal authorities are stepping in after the MBTA’s pattern of crashes, derailments, speeding and signal issues prompted major safety concerns. The latest incident happened on the Orange Line on Wednesday, when a rider noticed one of the end doors to a car was wide open while the train was still in...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

NECN

Staffing Shortages Lead to Longer Wait Times at MBTA Stations

The MBTA has announced extended wait times at stations on the Blue, Orange and Red Line. Trains on the Blue Line are expected to arrive at stations every seven minutes compared to the previous five. The Orange Line will run every 10 minutes in the morning, and 11 minutes in...
ORANGE, MA
NECN

MBTA Slashing Service on 3 T Lines All Summer Amid MBTA Safety Probe

Facing subway dispatcher staffing challenges, the MBTA is cutting service on the Red, Orange and Blue lines all summer starting Monday, the embattled agency said Friday. Those three lines will run on a Saturday schedule during the week — except on July 4, when there will be regular weekday service to accommodate crowds heading to and from Independence Day celebrations. Weekend service, and Green Line service, will remain the same, according to the MBTA.
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
County
Government
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. residents deserve inflation relief

A FEW OF US are old enough to remember the last severe bout with inflation four decades ago. My first mortgage right out of college was a whopping 12 5/8 percent. Gas and food prices were through the roof, and families fell further and further behind despite rising wages. In...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
liveboston617.org

Mayor Wu Rejects cuts to the Police and Fire budget

Recently the Boston City Council unanimously approved a rewrite of the $4 billion budget for the coming year. Which includes changes that would take $13.3 million out of the police budget and $1.2 million from fire. Mayor Wu rejected the council’s decision. Mayor Wu is pushing back at the...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Massachusetts Senate Approves Funding for Broadband, Climate Resiliency

PLYMOUTH – The State Senate has approved a general bond bill providing $2.5 million for Plymouth and Barnstable County infrastructure and climate resiliency projects. The bill includes $1 million each for developing municipal broadband in the Upper Cape region and for sewer infrastructure that will help expand housing capacity in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MA
NECN

No Active Shooter at Boston Schools Friday, BPS Says, in Light of ‘Rumors'

Boston Public Schools sought to tamp down "rumors" of someone opening fire on one or more local schools Friday. The district was conducting active shooter drills near some schools in Boston, and it appeared that some people mistook them for an actual threat. Realtime Google search data Friday showed people in Boston were searching for "active shooter Boston" and for one middle school.
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

Project of the Month: Callahan Construction Managers completes Anden - a new residential development located at Weymouth Landing

Weymouth, MA According to Callahan Construction Managers, a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., its Anden project in Weymouth Landing is officially complete and has welcomed its first residents. As of April 1st, residents have begun enjoying the 87-unit development on the Weymouth-Braintree line. The 106,000 s/f building developed by WEYLEX LLC and designed by Cube3 includes a mix of studio, one-bed and two-bed units across five floors. Each unit has open floor plans, featuring spacious kitchens with luxury appliances. Residents have access to surface level parking with additional spaces underneath the podium. Four electric vehicle charging stations are available to residents as well. Callahan led construction on Anden, which broke ground in October 2020 and is one of the latest project completions within the Boston/New York portfolio.
WEYMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Interstate 95 in Providence reopens after being shut down by police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police reopened Interstate 95 in Providence after it was briefly closed on Friday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that the closure near Eddy Street section of the roadway was because of a medical emergency. That part of the highway was reopened just...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Hundreds of Flight Delays Reported at Logan Airport

Several flights were halted at Boston Logan International Airport Thursday due to weather, Massport said, and hundreds of delays to and from the airport have been reported. Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan said weather at other airports, especially along the East Coast, was to blame for the delays, noting that these kinds of issues are common during summer thunderstorm season.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

PHOTOS: Ceremony Commemorates 50 Years Since Boston Fire That Killed 9 Firefighters

On this date 50 years ago, a fire at the Hotel Vendome in Boston’s Back Bay killed nine Boston firefighters. Today, under the shadow of the Vendome, a ceremony was held on Commonwealth Ave. Cardinal Sean O’Malley, Mayor Michelle Wu and other officials joined family members as an honor guard, the Boston Fire Acapella Quartet, and bagpipers performed. Also on hand was longtime Fire Department Chaplain Father Daniel Mahoney, who was at the Vendome fire when the building collapsed. He retired today after 60 years.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts gas prices continue slow decline to $5.02 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a slow, but steady, decline Saturday. The average for a gallon of gasoline is now $5.02, according to AAA.That's down a penny from Friday. The record high was set six days ago when it reached $5.05 on June 12. A year ago at this time a gallon of gas cost $2.96 in Massachusetts.Gas prices have also been going down slightly across the U.S. The national average Saturday was $4.99, down 3 cents from a record high $5.02 on June 14. California still has the highest prices in the nation at $6.41 a gallon.Diesels prices in Massachusetts also continued to drop, with an average of $6.18 a gallon Saturday. That's down 23 cents from a record high $6.41 set back on May 18
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westobserver.com

Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA

