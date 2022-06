Catalytic converter theft is up an astonishing 10,000% in Washington state since 2019. You can place the blame almost entirely on a Democrat-passed bill. The theft of catalytic converters — a device that lessens the toxic pollution caused by car exhaust emission — is relatively quick and easy. Thieves slide under a vehicle, use a battery-powered saw to cut through the exhaust system, and escape. The metals in the equipment can bring in up to $300 when sold to scrap yards.

