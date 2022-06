Apple store employees in a Baltimore suburb voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin on Saturday. Here’s a look at other unionization drives of the past several months:. In December, a Starbucks store in Buffalo became the first to unionize at one of the coffee retailer’s company-owned U.S. stores. At least 150 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-run U.S. stores have voted to unionize since then, according to the National Labor Relations Board, and at least 10 stores have rejected the union.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 MINUTES AGO