Police: Homeless man charged in murder of Lindenhurst business owner

Police say a homeless man has been arrested and charged with killing a beloved business owner in Lindenhurst.

Police say Yoel Atzmon, 44, killed Kinshuk Patel, 33, inside his vape shop called Dapper Smoke Shop on Montauk Highway back in May of 2021.

At the time of the murder, police didn't say how the married father of two was killed. However, police now say he was attacked with a heavy object.

The assistant district attorney says Patel was found brutally beaten and left for dead.

He told the judge that Atzmon's fingerprint was found at the murder scene along with his DNA and that surveillance videos show him near the vape shop before and after the murder.

Officials say Atzmon was arrested Wednesday while committing another felony and that he was carrying a machete consistent with the type of weapon used to attack Patel.

So far, no motive has been released.

Atzmon pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges on Thursday.

Patel's uncle and father were in the courtroom and say they were thankful that Patel's alleged killer had been caught.

During the proceedings, Atzmon exhibited behavior that led his defense attorney to ask for an exam of his mental health.

He was held without bail and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.