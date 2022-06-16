ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Holly Willoughby looks gorgeous in this £55 midi dress

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6l3t_0gCVETU300

If your wardrobe is in need of a refresh, Holly Willoughby ’s This Morning outfits will provide you with all the inspiration you need.

This week, for example, she’s served up a selection of on-point looks that we can’t wait to recreate. From an entirely high street ensemble to a floral midi dress from affordable sustainable brand Albaray , she’s proved her sartorial flair.

And for today, the presenter has introduced us to, quite possibly, our new favourite summer dress . For her final show of the week, Holly is wearing a £55 blue floral midi dress from La Redoute.

Thanks to its lofty silhouette, this is the ideal piece for the current heatwave, and it will undoubtedly become a linchpin in your collection if you do invest.

Considering yesterday’s midi dress sold out at lightning speed, we expect to see something similar today with this look. Luckily, we’ve found the exact dress and where you can buy it.

Read more:

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a blue floral midi dress from La Redoute and costs just £55.

La Redoute floral print midaxi dress with square neckline: £55, Laredoute.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xw4B8_0gCVETU300

The design of this dress is lovely. Much like yesterday’s look, it features a square neckline and a gorgeous floral print. The presenter looked great in it, so much so, we can’t wait to wear this one on repeat all summer. Owing to its affordable price tag, we predict a sell-out, so act fast if you too need this in your wardrobe.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine . “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for more summer styling inspiration? Read our guide to the best women’s summer dresses

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kate Middleton channels Pretty Woman at Ascot as heatwave hits

The Duchess of Cambridge channelled Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman character at the Royal Ascot races on Friday as she donned a polka-dot dress for the royal carriage procession.Kate Middleton wore a white, high-neck polka-dot dress for the occasion, and matched it with a brown hat with a white flower detail.In the 1990 film, Roberts’ character Vivian wears a brown polka-dot dress to the races, with a white hat and brown ribbon.Kate’s exact Alessandra Rich dress isn’t available to buy, but the designer does have a range of other similar styles to shop. This polka dot wrap dress (£1,205, Farfetch.com) is...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

The Duchess of Cambridge was left open-mouthed with joy when she appeared to pick a Royal Ascot winner.Kate looked at a guest in the royal box in shock after Perfect Power won the Commonwealth Cup, and William came over to his wife grinning.The couple shared a few more glances before they disappeared, presumably for the royal to collect her winnings.Wearing a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, Kate mirrored a look from yesteryear when Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit to Ascot in 1988.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received...
SPORTS
The Independent

Royal family release heart-warming Father’s Day photographs through the ages

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have released heartwarming family photographs through the ages to mark Father’s Day.William issued a picture of himself beaming and surrounded by his children on a holiday in the Middle East, while the Queen and Charles shared old photos through their official Twitter accounts.Kensington Palace said the duke’s photograph was taken in Jordan in autumn 2021, and the family are pictured with a rocky, sand-coloured backdrop.A smiling William is shown with his arms around Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, while four-year-old Prince Louis sits on his shoulders.All the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Willoughby
The Independent

‘I’m in good hands’: Kate Middleton makes sweet comment about William when asked about Princess of Wales title

Kate Middleton had a sweet reaction to a fan who paid her a meaningful compliment during a visit to Wales earlier this month.On 4 June, the Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise trip to Cardiff Castle alongside the Duke of Cambridge and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.In one heartfelt moment – which was captured by Twitter user @hellen3030 – a woman is seen shaking Kate’s hand and offering her a few words of encouragement. “You’re going to be a brilliant Princess of Wales,” she said.The duchess replied:...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prada mixes nostalgia and grunge for summer 2023 menswear

Reconciling unusually high temperatures with the looks for next summer on Milan Fashion Week runways is becoming an exercise in cognitive dissonance. While nodding to sustainability, designers are nonetheless proposing looks that don’t jibe well with the longer summer heat waves, and instead seem to be focused on customers who either live in northern climates, who can count on cool evenings or air conditioning, or who just don’t care. Some highlights from Sunday’s preview of mostly menswear for Spring-Summer 2023:___PRADA’S GINGHAM NOSTALGIA The Miuccia Prada-Raf Simons collaboration at Prada has been a proven success, generating recognizable pieces that grab...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian says she is ‘not seeing a soul’ amid dating rumours

Khloe Kardashian has shut down rumours that she is dating another basketball player, adding that she is focusing on her daughter and herself for the time being.The reality star responded to an Instagram fan account that posted messages claiming she was “seeing another NBA player”.It comes after recent episodes of The Kardashians, the famous family’s new reality series, showed how her ex-partner Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal unfolded.The caption of the post read: “Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis (a joint name...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William marks Father's Day with new image of George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William has marked Father's Day by sharing a new photo with his three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.It's thought the photo was taken in Jordan, the same place as their 2021 Christmas card photo, as the tots pulled faces against the sandy, rocky backdrop. The photograph bears a strong resemblance to Prince Louis' cheeky personality shown at the Queen's recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations, as he sits on William's shoulders."Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" the royals posted on Instagram alongside the snap.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Prince William tells England women’s team Princess Charlotte is ‘really good in goal’Duchess of Cornwall says marriage to Charles is like ‘ships passing in the night’British man raises £5,000 to pay for Ukrainian refugee’s essential medicine
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Hair Products#Midi Dress#La Redoute
The Independent

Dramatic moment horse pulling Royal carriage into Ascot gets spooked

Horses pulling Princess Beatrice’s carriage into Royal Ascot became spooked as crowds watched on at guards attempting to control them.The royal, who was with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, seemed unphased by the horse jolting around as they entered the arena.Expert horsemen managed to control the situation, as the horse continually tried to buck off its rider, and caused the other animals to become agitated.33-year-old Beatrice managed to climb out smiling and uninjured by the situation.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Ascot: Racegoers turn heads as sun shines on Ladies DayPrince William marks Father's Day with new image of George, Charlotte and LouisDuchess of Cornwall says marriage to Charles is like ‘ships passing in the night’
U.K.
The Independent

Tributes paid after TV presenter Aideen Kennedy dies at 43

Tributes have been paid to TV presenter and journalist Aideen Kennedy, who has died at the age of 43 after a terminal illness.Her death came hours after she posted on social media that she was receiving palliative care.Writing on Twitter on Friday, she asked her followers to “keep an eye out” for her children, Jacob and Eva, whom she described as the “kindest, sweetest most thoughtful kiddies”.She posted a photo of the youngsters along with a picture of a card they made for her, which read: “To Mummy, I hope you get well soon. I love you loads.”So life has...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Duchess of Cornwall says marriage to Charles is like ‘ships passing in the night’

Despite 17 years of marriage, the Duchess of Cornwall has admitted it's not easy finding time to spend time with Prince Charles, and they can often be like 'ships passing in the night'."We always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have a moment," she told British Vogue in a new interview. "...We actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It’s very relaxing because you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

702K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy