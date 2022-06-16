Holly Willoughby looks gorgeous in this £55 midi dress

If your wardrobe is in need of a refresh, Holly Willoughby ’s This Morning outfits will provide you with all the inspiration you need.

This week, for example, she’s served up a selection of on-point looks that we can’t wait to recreate. From an entirely high street ensemble to a floral midi dress from affordable sustainable brand Albaray , she’s proved her sartorial flair.

And for today, the presenter has introduced us to, quite possibly, our new favourite summer dress . For her final show of the week, Holly is wearing a £55 blue floral midi dress from La Redoute.

Thanks to its lofty silhouette, this is the ideal piece for the current heatwave, and it will undoubtedly become a linchpin in your collection if you do invest.

Considering yesterday’s midi dress sold out at lightning speed, we expect to see something similar today with this look. Luckily, we’ve found the exact dress and where you can buy it.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a blue floral midi dress from La Redoute and costs just £55.

La Redoute floral print midaxi dress with square neckline: £55, Laredoute.co.uk

The design of this dress is lovely. Much like yesterday’s look, it features a square neckline and a gorgeous floral print. The presenter looked great in it, so much so, we can’t wait to wear this one on repeat all summer. Owing to its affordable price tag, we predict a sell-out, so act fast if you too need this in your wardrobe.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine . “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

