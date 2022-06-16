ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commack, NY

Kings Park High School senior killed in Commack crash

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27i0GX_0gCVENQv00

Police say a teen was killed and several others were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Commack.

GoFundMe for Isabel Carella

Police say Dominic Crocitto, 17, of Kings Park, was driving a 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Indian Head Road when he swerved to avoid another vehicle and lost control.

The Mustang struck a 2015 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling southbound near Carldon Road at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Suffolk County police say Crocitto could have swerved to miss another car in his lane.

Police say a female passenger in the Mustang, identified as Isabel Carella, 17, of Smithtown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The impact of the collision flipped the car into Lawrence Rubin's backyard.

"I felt very bad," Rubin says. "Their lives had just started."

Crocitto was transported via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries. The other two passengers in the rear of the Mustang have been identified as Joseph Gibiino, 16, of Kings Park, and Liam Feeley, 17, of Kings Park.

News 12 has confirmed that the student killed was a senior at Kings Park High School and the other three in the car were juniors.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Jeep, Annalise Wilkes, of Commack, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Neighbors say traffic on Indian Head Road can often be treacherous.

"It's scary, every week, there are accidents every week," says Kara Pagliaro, of Commack.

Suffolk County police say this can be a dangerous time on the road, especially for teenagers distracted by end of the year school gatherings or events. They remind everyone to slow down and wear seatbelts.

Friends of Carella and those who knew her at the dance studio she performed at says she will be deeply missed.

They say she was supposed to perform her senior routine at a recital Friday. Organizers say the show will go on because that's what Carella would have wanted.

"I think our plans are to really cherish her, dedicate the entire recital to her," says Sara Jean Haas, dance instructor. "When it's time for her solo, we're just going to have a moment of silence so everyone can really think about her."

