ALERT CENTER: Police search for homicide suspect who killed Dix Hills man in 2019

Police are searching for the person who killed a man who was found dead three years ago in his home.

News 12 cameras were on the scene in June of 2019 outside of Armindo Reis’ home on Penn Drive in Dix Hills.

Suffolk Police say Reis lived alone, and officers were only called to his house after family members had not heard from Reis for several days.

The 74-year-old was found shot to death inside.

Police are asking for the public’s help as detectives try to generate new leads.

Suffolk Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS .