ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought in Babylon home burglary

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man seen in surveillance video who is wanted for a home burglary in Babylon.

The incident happened back in April inside of a home on Railroad Avenue.



Police say the suspect got away with a MacBook, iPad and assorted medical equipment worth more than $2,000.

Suffolk Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS .