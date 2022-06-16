ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babylon, NY

ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought in Babylon home burglary

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man seen in surveillance video who is wanted for a home burglary in Babylon.

The incident happened back in April inside of a home on Railroad Avenue.

Police say the suspect got away with a MacBook, iPad and assorted medical equipment worth more than $2,000.

Suffolk Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS .

Daily Voice

Shots Fired At Riverhead Home Twice In Four-Day Span, Police Say

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Long Island home twice in a four-day span. The latest incident in Riverhead happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, June 18. The Riverhead Police Department was called to respond to a residence located on Wilson Avenue, for a report of a disturbance involving multiple gunshots at the location.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Woman, Teenage Boy Nabbed After Attempted Robbery Outside Valley Stream Walmart, Police Say

A woman and teenage boy have been charged in connection to an attempted robbery outside a Long Island Walmart. It happened on Friday, June 17 at 8:05 a.m. in Valley Stream. According to Nassau County Police Robbery Squad Detectives, a 47-year-old man was in the driver’s seat of a 2016 Volkswagen in the parking lot of the Walmart, located at 77 Green Acres Road.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
riverheadlocal

Police investigate gunshots fired at Riverhead house in two separate incidents this week

Riverhead Town Police are investigating shots fired at a home in Millbrook Gables in two separate incidents during the past week. Police said they were called to 36 Wilson Avenue at 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple gunshots at the location. Responding officers determined that multiple gunshots were fired at the home from occupants of a vehicle that stopped in front of it, according to a police press release. The shots struck the house but no injuries were reported, police said. The make and model of the vehicle are unknown.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Man Found Critically Injured In East Patchogue

Police are investigating the circumstances after a man was found critically injured on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call of a man found on the ground in East Patchogue in the parking lot of 770 Montauk Highway on July 17 at approximately 12 a.m. Friday, June 17.
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY
Babylon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Babylon, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Unidentified body found in a Baldwin park

Remains of an unidentified male body were found this morning around 9 a.m. at Coes Neck Park Preserve in Baldwin. Homicide Squad detective Sgt. Bertini reports that an investigation into the matter is ongoing. Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding the incident please contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at...
BALDWIN, NY
PIX11

Duo distracts woman, steals $25K in cash from purse: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Two thieves made off with $25,000 in cash by distracting a woman and snatching a purse from her vehicle in Brooklyn, police said. A 41-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle in front of 39 Debevoise Street in Williamsburg on Thursday when a man came up and told the woman that […]
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Policer Officer Assaulted in Oceanside

The Fourth Squad reports on the arrest of a Brooklyn man for the Assault on a Police Officer that occurred on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 3:10 AM in Oceanside. According to Detectives, defendant Julian Lynch, 28 of 121 Hancock Street entered into a 7/11 located at 475 Merrick Road. Once inside, he initiated a verbal altercation with a 36-year-old male employee and walked around the counter and hit the victim multiple times with a closed fist in the eye, causing him to hit his head on the counter and fall to the ground.
OCEANSIDE, NY
PIX11

Man hit in Bronx drive-by shooting, police say

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was hit during a drive-by shooting in the Bronx Thursday night, police said. The 28-year-old victim was along Wales Avenue near East 152nd Street when the two suspects riding a motorcycle drove by at around 7 p.m., according to authorities. One of the suspects pulled out a gun […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man faked kidnapping to attract help from estranged spouse, cops say

NEW YORK - A Long Island man faces charges for allegedly faking his own kidnapping in an effort to gain favor with his estranged spouse. The Suffolk County Police say they arrested Luis R. Umanzor on Friday afternoon in Brentwood. Police say the man claimed he was abducted by three unknown men in the parking lot outside an Islandia business on Veterans Memorial Highway on Thursday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
longisland.com

Suffolk County Police To Hold Vehicle Auction

The Suffolk County Police Department Impound Section will hold an auction on June 25 at 9 a.m. at the Suffolk County Police Department Impound Facility, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Police Identify FedEx Driver Killed In Levittown Crash

Authorities have identified a 23-year-old FedEx driver who died in a crash on Long Island. Zachary Allen, of Oceanside, was identified as the man who died from his injuries following a crash that occurred in Levittown just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to an update from the Nassau County Police Department on Thursday, June 16.
LEVITTOWN, NY
fox5ny.com

Body found in water at Long Island park

NEW YORK - The Nassau County Police Department was investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the water at a park on Saturday morning. Police say that the unidentified man's body was found just after 9:30 a.m. in Coes Neck Park Preserve in Baldwin. No other...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

