Philadelphia Police Identify Teenage Boy Killed In Apparent Center City Road Rage Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a man and a woman following a deadly road rage shooting in Center City that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy. Police say bullets went flying at 15th and Pine Streets around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooting claimed the life of 17-year-old Denis Mohamed Jaward of Wayne, Pennsylvania. Police say he died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital.

The 17-year-old, who was driving a White Mercedes Benz rental car, got into some sort of dispute with the driver of a Nissan Murano while both were in traffic, according to police.

“It looks like the driver of the Nissan pulled alongside the right side of the Mercedes and fired across the driver’s side, across his passenger, into the driver’s side of the car, striking our victim numerous times,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said. “This is just an outright tragic situation, not that there’s ever any good reason for any of these things to happen, but over a road rage incident, it’s sickening.”

While fleeing the shooting scene, the gunman crashed into a car, injuring the occupants of that vehicle.

“They have minor injuries. I believe one was transported to the hospital,” Gripp said.

The gunman and his female passenger then abandoned their rental SUV and ran.

Police are hoping surveillance video will help track the suspects down.

Nearby residents are rattled.

“I’m completely freaked out by all of this and I have two kids that I’m like, can we even live here? Are we safe to live here? Am i safe to walk around with my children?” resident Jessie Shertok said.

Both the victim’s and suspect’s cars are being processed in hopes of finding the shooter.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

CBS3’s Joe Holden, Wakisha Bailey, and Madeleine Wright contributed to this report.