Ozzy Osbourne shares an update after ‘life-altering’ surgery

Ozzy Osbourne has shared an update after having a “life-altering” surgery.

In a new Instagram post on Thursday (16 June), the 73-year-old singer wrote: “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably.

“I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery.”

Details of exactly what kind of surgery the English singer had are still unclear.

Ozzy’s wife Sharon also shared an update about his health saying he’s “doing well” on Tuesday (14 June).

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” the 69-year-old TV personality wrote on Instagram.

“Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”

On Monday (13 June), Sharon had said that Ozzy was about to embark upon major surgery that is “really going to determine the rest of his life”.

Speaking on Talk TV , Sharon stated she would be travelling to Los Angeles to be with the Black Sabbath frontman who has been beset by health problems.

In 2020, the 73-year-old confirmed he had been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s after suffering health complications due to a life-threatening fall in his bathroom in 2019.

Appearing on Good Morning America with wife Sharon, he said: “It has been terribly challenging for us all. I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves. I found out that I have a mild form of…”

Sharon then took up the sentence, saying: “It’s Parkin’s II, which is a form of Parkinson’s. There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body.”

While Sharon did not provide further details on the forthcoming surgery, Ozzy told Classic Rock magazine in May that he was awaiting surgery on his neck.

“I can’t walk properly these days,” he said. “I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

Injuries incurred by the musician during a quad bike accident in 2003 were exacerbated by a 2019 fall that left him with nerve damage and required 15 screws to be inserted into his spine.