NYC announces major initiative to help Ukrainians who fled to the state

New York City officials announced a major initiative to help Ukrainian New Yorkers Thursday in an effort to help those who fled the country.

The United Nations estimates more than 13 million people have fled their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

Help is on the way for those who fled Ukraine and moved to New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York is home to the largest population of Ukrainian immigrants in the United States.

The mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs and Community groups will launch New York City’s Ukrainian Response Initiative - a $2 million initiative to support current Ukrainian New Yorkers and those who have just arrived.

The press conference will be followed by an immigration application assistance clinic to assist Ukrainian nationals with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) applications, Employment Authorization applications, and Advance Parole applications. This clinic is the first hosted through the Ukraine Response Initiative.

