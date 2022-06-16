Back in action: 5 takeaways from scrimmage between Mooresville, Indian Creek

MOORESVILLE — It was a Gillin filled afternoon in Mooresville as Indian Creek, led by first year head coach Casey Gillin, traveled to scrimmage his dad, Mike Gillin and the Pioneers for both team's first real taste of action this season.

Here's some takeaways from the scrimmage as the early versions of each team start the process of shaping into form for the fall.

Patterson already playing up to speed

Was October really the last time senior quarterback Nick Patterson really took the field competitively? It sure was difficult to tell.

Of course, like most modern play callers, Patterson's been hard at work during the offseason with training and camps. Regardless, it was like he hadn't missed a beat since last fall.

He was dishing out accurate long and mid-ranged passes. When Mike Gillin would call a screen, he was left unbothered by having a few defenders in his face. Any pressure the Braves generated didn't seem to faze Patterson.

But, as a senior quarterback with two year's varsity starting experience under his belt, it's to be expected. Overall, Mike Gillin saw some things he liked, and some things the team will need to improve upon.

"It's exactly what you see every year when you first scrimmage after team camps and stuff," Mike Gillin said. "We don't have all our guys, it's a little bit raw. But you always see some things you like and we're definitely going to see some things we need to work on."

Arjun Lothe shows glimpse of arm talent in run-n-gun fashion

Entering the day as an intriguing talent to watch, senior Braves' quarterback Arjun Lothe showed his potential in Casey Gillin's new offense.

Lothe is a talent that spent two years at Center Grove before transferring to Indian Creek. He saw some playing time last season for the Braves in the form of a couple snaps, completing 3-of-4 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

This makes it Lothe's first legitimate opportunity as a starting quarterback, and from the early impression he made, he looked sharp. The placement was there, he was connecting with receivers from multiple distances, including a deep ball placed perfectly in the hands of open receiver Gerson Coroa.

"He had one read and one ball, two different plays, that were questionable, but all the other spots were really good," Casey Gillin said. "He's very smart, he's a guy that I know is going to get us in the right play and get the ball out where it needs to be. His performance today was very impressive."

"Arj is a guy that hasn't started yet in a varsity game, but I would take that kid two years ago," he said. "He's got it going on. So, I'm excited to see what he does."

There were some mistakes with decision making, such as a miscommunication turned interception, but overall, the talent on display was impressive, especially in Casey Gillin's shotgun-heavy approach.

Mooresville running back room under construction

With former running back Gideon Brimmage graduating, the Pioneers are in the business of finding a new starting running back, and it was evident as multiple players saw touches in the backfield.

There wasn't necessarily one set back who saw more time carrying the ball, but senior incumbent Brandon Wilson was among the mix who saw the most snaps. Mike Gillin is also looking forward to what junior Hogan Denny can do in the backfield.

"Hogan Denny is going to be a big part of our offense this year, we're going to do a lot of things with him that we haven't done in the past," Mike Gillin said. "I think this is going to be an all-around, more athletic team. We're not quite as big as we have been, but I think our foot speed is going to be overall better than we've been."

Intensity matches eagerness

Despite blazing hot temperatures in the 90s, a high humidity level and a turf field radiating all of it, players on both sides were just excited to get back to playing football.

Plays would often blow dead before any real contact could happen, but there were some that slipped through, ending with some loud, cracking hits. Offensive players made big blocks, sidelines shouted with 'ooh's' and 'ah's,' coaches got animated. A brief skirmish between two players even broke out.

"Both teams came out and played hard, got a little spirited there, but that's part of it," Mike Gillin said. "That's football. I look forward to seeing the Braves competing all year and I think both teams are gonna win some games."

Regardless, it was all in the spirit of football. When the final whistle blew, both sides huddled together and listened as Mike Gillin gave a speech. They shared laughs, exchanged handshakes.

Last season couldn't have been more opposite for each team. A mid-season coaching change spiraled Indian Creek to a 3-8 season.

"To see what they were doing tonight was good," Casey Gillin said. "They had a lot of fun. It was good to see. You can tell now they're ready to learn, ready to win, ready to do those things. Whereas before, you didn't really know and they're ready to compete."

Mooresville, on the other hand, was lauded as one of the best teams on the Class 4A level. The Pioneers, at a flip opposite record of 8-3, saw their season come to an end at the hands of East Central, also one game shy of the sectional title game.

Given the heartache of last season, both programs have been waiting for the moment to return to the gridiron. With the first bout of action complete, it's still a long summer ahead.

