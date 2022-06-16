3 Monrovia softball players earn All-ICC selections

Entering the spring of 2022, it had been four years since Monrovia's softball team produced a winning season.

But the Bulldogs made it their mission to change that.

Finishing the season 14-9, Monrovia surprised many after back-to-back 8-14 seasons. Furthermore, it finished with a 5-2 record in the Indiana Crossroads Conference, making for second best behind Cascade (22-5, 7-0).

With the season meeting its end, three Bulldogs have been honored for a terrific season, being selected to the ICC's All-Conference team.

In many respects, it was pitcher Athena McGinness who set the tone for Monrovia when she was on the mound, leading to her being selected. The senior finished with 111 strikeouts, allowing only 34 runs in 57 innings. On the flip side, she led the team in home runs with four while also batting .300 with 16 RBIs and 10 runs.

Receiving all the pitches, sophomore Piper Carpenter proved to be one of the conference's best at catcher. She had 213 put outs on 220 total chances, committing only three errors all season. Carpenter added 26 hits, nine RBIs and seven runs on offense.

Junior shortstop Ashley Lewis was the team's primary offensive contributor, batting .385 for 27 runs, 23 RBIs, 11 doubles and two home runs, earning her the all-conference nod. From shortstop, Lewis generated 25 put outs and 18 assists.

2022 All Indiana Crossroads Conference Softball Team

Malone Moore (Beech Grove)

Megan Walker (Cascade)

Gracelynn Gray (Cascade)

Mystic Means (Lutheran)

Ella Cochenour (Cascade)

Lillianna Jansen (Beech Grove)

Athena McGinnis (Monrovia)

Brylie Couch (Triton Central)

Kayla Burns (Lutheran)

Kylie Robinson (Beech Grove)

Kelsey Waggoner (Cardinal Ritter)

Laney Jarrett (Speedway)

Ella Hedrick (Speedway)

Ruby Gray (Cascade)

Lucy Lyons (Scecina)

Tara Gruca (Cascade)

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.