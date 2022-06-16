ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raab says it is not right for ECHR to intervene in Rwanda flights

By Laurene Rey-Millet
 3 days ago

Cabinet minister Dominic Raab has voiced his disapproval of the European Court of Human Rights’ ( ECHR ) intervention, following a sudden halt of the first Rwanda deportation flight by the court on Tuesday 14 June.

“When three courts have considered and dismissed the issue, it’s not right for Strasbourg to intervene in the way it did,” Mr Raab said.

Following the ECHR’s halt, Downing Street said that all options were on the table and did not rule out withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Deportation#Echr#Cabinet
