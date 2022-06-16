ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky's forgotten date of freedom came after Texas' Juneteenth, here's why

By James M. Prichard
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

During one of my frequent walks in the Highlands, I passed a large banner that proclaimed, “ Juneteenth – Celebrate the Closing of a Dark Chapter in Our Nation’s History.”

In reality, the final chapter of American slavery took place in Kentucky and Juneteenth relates only to the enslaved people of Texas. In June of 1865, Kentucky slavery was dying, but the institution remained legal until the passage of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 18, 1865. The enslaved men, women and children of Kentucky were the last to finally taste freedom – over six months after June 19th.

At the outbreak of the Civil War, Kentuckians were not divided on the slavery issue. Those who supported the Confederacy believed that secession offered the best defense for the institution. Those who remained loyal to the Union believed the Constitution and the Fugitive Slave Law afforded better protection. They rightly feared that enslaved people would flee the state in droves once the Ohio River became a foreign border.

For Subscribers: 'Hiding in plain sight': How this project helps Kentuckians find Black Civil War ancestors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5DSN_0gCVDwvD00

Because of Kentucky’s strategic importance, Abraham Lincoln adopted a cautious policy toward the Bluegrass State. The Emancipation Proclamation did not apply to Kentucky . Prior to 1865 the main path to freedom for enslaved Kentuckians was flight or, after 1864, military service. Thousands of former slaves who served in the United States Colored Troops were raised on Kentucky soil. By early 1865, the wives and children of Black soldiers also became free.

In the summer of 1865, an enslaved woman in Frankfort asked a Union officer whether the fall of the Confederacy had set her free. He replied that she was still enslaved unless she chose to marry a soldier. Without hesitation, she marched to a squad of Black recruits, picked one that struck her fancy and shortly afterward an army chaplain married them.

According to historians James C. Klotter and Craig Thompson Friend , nearly 71% of enslaved Kentuckians gained their freedom through military service. Yet over 65,000 remained in bondage until the passage of the 13th Amendment.

The Kentucky House of Representatives, in a futile act of defiance, refused to ratify the amendment. However, some prominent Kentuckians, such as U.S. Senator James Guthrie of Louisville urged the people to accept the fact that slavery was dead, and the 13th Amendment was binding. At the same time George D. Prentice’s influential pro-Union (but pro-slavery) Louisville Daily Journal and the Louisville Daily Courier, Kentucky’s leading pro-Confederate paper in 1861, advocated public acceptance of slavery’s demise.

Opinion: Juneteenth celebrates physical freedom, now students need educational emancipation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39e0IU_0gCVDwvD00

On Jan. 1, 1866, General John M. Palmer, a Kentucky native who settled in Illinois, addressed a large crowd of newly freed African Americans at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Louisville. The event was probably the largest freedom celebration on Kentucky soil. Palmer, to cheers and loud cries of “Amen!,” declared that God was the true agent of their deliverance. Kentucky’s Union commander also pointed out that with their freedom the words of the Declaration of Independence were no longer “glittering generalities.”

As the nation celebrates Juneteenth, Kentuckians should reflect on this forgotten date of freedom. The Kentucky General Assembly removed the stain on the commonwealth’s history by finally ratifying the 13th Amendment in 1976. The same session also ratified the 14th Amendment (1868) which granted citizenship to former slaves and the 15th Amendment (1870) which gave Black men the right to vote.

It is only just that we remember these largely forgotten Kentuckians. Perhaps it is finally time for the commonwealth to take a further step and choose a fitting memorial to the 65,000 men, women and children who were fated to be the last in the nation to gain their freedom.

James M. Prichard is a historian who resides in the Highlands. He is a former member of The Filson Historical Society staff and author of Embattled Capital: Frankfort, Kentucky in the Civil War.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky's forgotten date of freedom came after Texas' Juneteenth, here's why

