ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Courier Journal

How rolling blackouts could affect Louisville and Indiana amid heat wave

By Thomas Birmingham, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URLYU_0gCVDv2U00

Step outside and you can feel it. A mild spring in Louisville and Southern Indiana is giving way to a sizzling summer.

People are cranking up air-conditioning units in their offices. They are plugging in more fans in their homes.

As people attempt to stay cool, they all are using more and more power — and doing so at a rate that's causing growing concern of overworking the region's electric grid.

Rolling power outages are unlikely under current conditions, said a spokesperson for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which runs the power grid across portions of 15 states, including all of Indiana and parts of Western Kentucky.

But as temperatures are expected to continue dancing around 100 degrees this week and the next, both local and national officials believe the risk for rolling power outages in Southern Indiana has never been higher.

At the end of April, MISO predicted "emergency procedures" could be needed to keep up with the energy demand through the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34cHEl_0gCVDv2U00

This prediction came true Sunday, when the group launched both a Capacity Advisory and Hot Weather Alert that were expected to last through Wednesday night, an indication providers should prepare for the potential for blackout orders.

One such provider was Jackson County REMC, which issued a statement to its customers in Southern Indiana last Sunday indicating the possibility of "rolling blackouts in the region this summer" as advised by MISO.

Power outages associated with rolling blackouts typically last between 15 to 30 minutes in one area, before power turns back on and a new blackout begins in an adjacent area. According to MISO, if the electricity shortage reaches a "critical stage" — as more and more people crank up air-conditioning units and fans — the grid could collapse and lead to conditions similar to what Texas experienced last winter, when hundreds died after the state's power grid shut down amid a February snowstorm.

Our region isn't alone, either. As summer gets hotter, the North American Electrical Reliability Corporation (NERC) noted potential electricity disruptions are possible in several areas around the country, including the West Coast and other parts of the Midwest.

Rolling blackouts are a measure specifically designed to prevent such a collapse. But strategic communications adviser Brandon Morris said MISO has never had to implement rolling blackouts in its history, and though a collapse is theoretically possible under current conditions, it's still unrealistic.

"We've been seeing this trend for the last few years, and this year reflects the potential for the tightest condition we've experienced," Morris said. "The overall stability and reliability of the system will not be compromised."

For more on heat: 'Deadly' heat grips Louisville, prompting warnings and fears for unsheltered population

MISO officials stressed there is not yet cause for any panic.

In a statement, the organization said it uses the term "emergency conditions" to describe any conditions other than normal. Some statements, including those by NERC officials, have caused more distress than they would otherwise warrant, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vvjij_0gCVDv2U00

Angeline Protogere, a communication consultant with Indiana and Kentucky utility provider Duke Energy, said their company talks with MISO every day. As of now, she said, Duke Energy does not anticipate anything close to a crisis.

"We prepare carefully to meet electric demand during extreme weather," she said. "I really want to emphasize that (rolling blackouts) are a last resort and they have never occurred here."

Either way, MISO officials said they have steps in place to follow before resorting to a blackout. The company would first ask for a voluntary reduction of power from consumers, Morris said, and would work to buy power from neighboring providers such as LG&E and KU to make up any potential shortages.

Will LG&E and KU do rolling blackouts?

Daniel Lowry, media relations manager for LG&E and KU, said Louisville residents shouldn't be worried about blackouts, either.

"We have sufficient generation capacity to meet the customers' anticipated demand," he said. "We are in good shape."

Read also: Want to cool down amid the heat wave? This service offers private pool bookings

Michael McIntyre, an associate professor of electrical engineering at the University of Louisville, said a more sweeping national commitment to renewable energy infrastructure could help prevent outages in the future. More and more providers are working to phase out coal and natural gas, he said, but in general, federal investment in new wind and solar power has not been sizable enough to match new demand.

And with the possibility for outages comes the possibility for collapse.

"We need to invest in research and development of renewable energy," McIntyre said. "We really need to move to put that in place."

Reach reporter Thomas Birmingham @TBirmingham@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @cthomasbirm.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How rolling blackouts could affect Louisville and Indiana amid heat wave

Comments / 7

Related
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power as storm rolls across Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people have lost power as a storm with lots of lightning rolled across Central Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Utilities outage map, about 4,200 customers in Lexington were without power at one point. There are also outages affecting around 1,500 customers just north/northeast of...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Power outages reported in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Power outages were reported in Clarksville, Indiana, on Friday. The town’s government said that the power outages are sporadic and no major problems were reported. An electric crew had to come work on restoring stoplights on Veterans Parkway and Lombardy Drive.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Early storm chances before a gorgeous weekend in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Early showers and a few thunderstorms for southwestern Indiana ahead of a gorgeous weekend ahead! It’s the last full weekend of spring, and it will wrap up on a sunny and more comfortable note. Severe thunderstorm watch. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until noon...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Blackouts#Southern Indiana#Renewable Energy#Heat Wave#Weather#Miso#A Capacity Advisory
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Shock You

You've heard the old saying "One Person's Trash Is Another Person's Treasure" right? Well, do you know if it's actually legal to make it your treasure here in Kentucky?. Angel here and growing up one of our favorite past times was to hop in the car on a Saturday afternoon and drive around to see what people were tossing in the trash. I know you're probably thinking that sounds like the worst kind of fun ever but it wasn't. We had a blast. It was like treasure hunting to see the goodies we could find. Sometimes we made out like bandits and other times we came up empty-handed. I guess I never really thought about whether it was wrong or not. I mean it's trash and by definition, it means "discarded matter or refuses". As I've gotten older I have zero problems pulling up to someone's driveway or trash can and loading an old dresser they've tossed out. It's like second nature, but is it legal to physically go to a store or public dumpster and take things inside?
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

Storm knocks out power for thousands across Tennessee and Kentucky

More than 70,000 customers in Kentucky and nearly 40,000 in Tennessee are experiencing power outages after a storm passed through the area on Friday. The outages come amid high temperatures and a heat advisory that prompted a warning from Nashville Mayor John Cooper to take precautions. A significant number of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBKR

One of the Scariest Bridges in the U.S. is in Kentucky

As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross. The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions. The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

Kentucky Governor declares emergency for town facing water shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Saturday declaring a state of emergency for a western Kentucky town struggling with a water shortage. State officials are expected to travel to Marion to begin implementing a plan aimed an ensuring that families have access to water, the governor's office said in a news release.
KENTUCKY STATE
mountain-topmedia.com

Storm topples trees, power lines

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A summer-like squall blew through Eastern Kentucky Friday afternoon, sending trees and branches down and taking power lines with them. The storm brought with it a powerful front of straight-line winds as it moved into the region. Early reports had a top wind gust of more than 57 mph in Morgan County. Statistics were not immediately available further east.
PIKEVILLE, KY
103GBF

Indiana Residents: Your Smart Thermostat is Slowly Making Your Home Hotter

We are in the middle of a heat wave here in the Evansville area, and if you have a smart thermostat in your home, it could be making it even hotter inside. You are most likely running your air conditioner a lot right now. It's hot and humid outside and the last thing you want is for it to feel the same inside of your house. However, if you have a smart thermostat installed in your home, you might find that it isn't as cool inside as you'd like for it to be.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Chick-fil-A taking over former O'Charley's location in Louisville

SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — A new location of a popular restaurant chain is planned for the east end of Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is set to open a new restaurant at 962 Breckinridge Lane in St. Matthews, according to a new construction filing with the Louisville Metro Government.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Powerful storm Friday causes additional power outages

(WSAZ) - Many customers who just saw their lights come back on after storms Monday evening are back in the dark Friday after a powerful storm took down power lines. More than 130,000 customers in West Virginia were dealing with power outages Friday evening. A large tree fell on power...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WLKY.com

EPA: No suspension on use of reformulated gas in Kentucky

Ky. — Drivers will not be getting a break from gas prices purchased in the Louisville area thanks to the Environmental Protection Agency's decision. Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear asked the EPA to suspend the use of reformulated gas in Kentucky. The EPA denied that request on Friday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Beshear declares state of emergency for Marion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency for the City of Marion on June 18. The executive order came hours after the city requested help from the governor due to a water shortage. “The number one priority of government is to keep our people safe,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today’s action of […]
MARION, KY
WISH-TV

Severe thunderstorm warnings, watch issued for portions of southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers in the southern part of Indiana should be prepared for the possibility of severe thunderstorms Friday morning. A severe thunderstorm watch is in place until noon for Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Decatur, Dubois, Floyd, Gibson, Greene, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen, Perry, Pike, Posey, Scott, Spencer, Sullivan, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Warrick, and Washington Counties.
INDIANA STATE
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy