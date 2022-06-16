‘I am literally going to cry’: Fans react to first glimpse of Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda

The first trailer for the new Matilda film has been released, offering fans a first glimpse of Emma Thompson in the role of Miss Trunchbull.

In Roald Dahl’s original 1988 book and the 1996 film, Miss Trunchbull is the ferocious, tyrannical headteacher at the school attended by gifted young bookworm, Matilda. The principal locks children in a cupboard called “The Chokey” when they misbehave.

Thompson has undergone an impressive transformation for the role. In the trailer, she is shown wearing a military-style uniform, with her hair scraped back into a bun and her teeth yellowed.

Fans are delighted with the first look at Thompson as the famous character.

“Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull... I’m screaming,” tweeted one viewer, while another commented: “Emma Thompson as the Trunchbull? F***. Yes.”

The new film is based on the Tony and Olivier award-winning 2010 stage production Matilda the Musical. It also stars Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey and Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Matilda’s parents Mr and Mrs Wormwood.

Screenwriter Dennis Kelly ( Utopia, Pulling ) has adapted the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Matilda will be released across the UK and Ireland exclusively in cinemas on 2 December 2022. Netflix will release the film across the world [excluding the UK and Ireland] this Christmas.