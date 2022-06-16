ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Fun, fabulous and local: 3 Louisville restaurants among best drag brunches in the US

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Louisville's drag brunch scene is among the best in the country, according to Yelp.

The crowd-sourced business review website included three local restaurants in its list earlier this month ranking the best spots around the United States to take in a drag brunch.

CC's Kitchen downtown led the way among Louisville restaurants, as it was ranked No. 9. The Hub Louisville was ranked No. 12 and Le Moo came in No. 14. Kentucky's largest city was the only one to be listed three times, Jordan Skora with Louisville Tourism said in a release.

"Louisville leads the pack," Skora wrote, "edging out prominent LGBTQ destinations like New York City, Miami and Chicago."

Drag queens in Louisville:The queens of Louisville: They're loud, proud & unbowed. But celebrity comes with a cost

Yelp picked the contenders from its list of restaurants that frequently had drag brunches mentioned in reviews on its website. Total volume and ratings of the consumer reviews were taken into consideration as the list was put together, Skora said.

Yelp had previously ranked two Louisville establishments, Big Bar, 1202 Bardstown Road, and Chill Bar, 1117 Bardstown Road, in its 2021 “Top 100 LGBTQ+ bars across the US" rankings, the release noted.

Here are the three restaurants that made the 2022 list of “Top Drag Brunches Across the US”:

CC's Kitchen

800 S. Fourth St., cc.kitchen/drag-brunches

"An unforgettable experience," said one Yelp user, who goes by the name Melissa C., on the restaurant's latest review.

CC's Kitchen opened in 2020 and was listed among the top 10 in the list. The restaurant charges $10 for tickets to the drag show and, according to its website, the money goes toward the performer's booking fees and monthly donations to a non-profit.

“Creating a safe space for anyone who walks in, making them feel welcome and a part of something, is a way to embrace what makes me, my staff and our food so unique,” Corey Milliman, owner of the restaurant, said in the release.

CC's Kitchen currently has two drag brunch options: Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sundays from 1-3 p.m. Milliman told The Courier Journal that they will add a second brunch option for Saturdays at 3 p.m. starting this month.

Melissa, who is from Memphis, Tennessee, gave the restaurant five stars and said they "went in as a customer but left feeling like family."

The Hub Louisville

2235 Frankfort Ave., hublouisville.com

"Yummy brunch deliciousness from Sunday Funday!," wrote Yelp user Ashleigh S. from Louisville. The user gave the restaurant five stars on April.

The Hub Louisville has two drag brunches every weekend. The Saturday drag brunch is between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and the Sunday drag brunch starts at 11 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

"We started hosting drag brunches in 2018, but recently partnered with one of Louisville’s favorite drag queens, Aubrey Jae, and that has been a game changer," the release said.

The money raised from the drag brunches at The Hub Louisville goes towards UofL's LGBT Center.

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Road, lemoorestaurant.com

"The show! the show was incredible!," wrote Yelp user Tabitha D. on the latest review of Le Moo in which they gave the restaurant five stars.

Le Moo brunches have been produced by Daniel Cole since 2017, according to the Louisville Tourism Press Office release, and the party usually includes a buffet.

Brunches usually involve a theme — on June 11, for example, Le Moo posted about a Britney Spears themed brunch it held.

Le Moo has also hosted performances featuring artists from famous television shows including "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Dragula," according to the release.

Drag brunches are held every Sunday and some Saturdays, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., according to Le Moo hostess Rebekah Masih. People can stay on the loop of themes and show dates through its Facebook page.

Yelp user Tabitha recommended in their review reserving a spot for the show in advance because "they do book out far in advance."

Meet the queens:Meet Louisville's drag queens: Gilda Wabbit, Uhstel H. Valentine, May O'Nays and Diana Rae

Some of the other restaurants that made the list are The Country Club in New Orleans, Louisiana; Palace Bar in Miami Beach, Florida; Haswell Green’s in New York; R House Wynwood in Miami, Florida; Nellie’s Sports Bar in Washington D.C.; The Garden in Las Vegas; Perry’s Restaurant in Washington D.C.; and The River Kitchen and Bar in Chicago, Illinois.

Yelp is a crowd-sourced platform in which consumers rate and review restaurants and other locations around the world.

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com;follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez

