ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Harris to launch task force on online harassment, abuse

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSQjs_0gCVDo6d00

Vice President Kamala Harris will launch a new task force dedicated to fighting online harassment and abuse, according to senior Biden administration officials.

Although the problem isn't new, it has taken on new urgency following shooting massacres in Texas and New York that were predated by misogynist and racist commentary on social media and message boards.

The National Security Council is working with the White House Gender Policy Council on the initiative, and Attorney General Merrick Garland and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy were scheduled to attend the first meeting Thursday.

Also present will be Sloane Stephens, a Black U.S. tennis player who has faced a torrent of racist abuse after losing matches.

The task force is intended to develop, over the next 180 days, recommendations for next steps the federal government can take to combat the problem, said the administration officials, who insisted on anonymity to speak before the launch announcement.

Comments / 6

Related
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Whistleblower said Biden's 'disinformation' board would have acted on what the government determined to be factual, would worked with social media companies to take down content and picked its 'Mary Poppins' for her ties to Twitter, Republican report says

Senior Republicans are keeping up their attacks on the Biden administration's attempts to tackle misinformation, claiming internal documents show the Department of Homeland Security's disinformation board would have ruled on what was true and what wasn't across a broad range of issues. Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Josh Hawley on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Merrick Garland
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Harassment#Message Boards#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
MSNBC

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

Trump, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change it to red, white and blue. The Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

701K+
Followers
160K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy