Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring Clover. Clover is the longest cat resident at the shelter. He was recovering from an injury and is now ready to be adopted. Clover is about 2 years old very playful and loving. He gives good head butts and loves attention.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO